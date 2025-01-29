Battle of Isandlwana: Honouring the Zulu Triumph over colonial forces
Bill Williams with other participants in period costumes during the re-enactment of the Battle of Isandlwana, commemorating the Zulu victory over British forces.
Image: Bill Williams / Supplied
The 146th anniversary of the Battle of Isandlwana, a pivotal moment in African and British colonial history, was commemorated last week with a re-enactment in KwaZulu-Natal.
Participants, including history enthusiasts and local community members, honoured the legacy of the Zulu warriors who delivered a resounding defeat to British forces on January 22, 1879. Bill Williams, an architect and military history enthusiast who portrayed a British soldier, described the experience as a mix of historical education and cultural bonding.
“The Battle of Isandlwana is iconic in world history, being the first major defeat of the British Colonial Forces by a local native army in the history of the British Empire. It was a slap in the face to a very arrogant organisation,” he said.
Williams’ involvement stemmed from a fortunate discovery during his doctoral research on British military structures in KwaZulu-Natal. Overhearing a request for more participants at the AMAFA offices in Pietermaritzburg, he rallied volunteers from The Ark homeless shelter near Durban. “There was a great bunch of guys I could call upon to help swell the numbers,” he added.
While costumes were provided by the Dundee Diehards Club, accuracy remained a priority. Participants used Lee Metford rifles, adapting their techniques to mimic the single-shot Martini-Henry rifles used during the Anglo-Zulu War.
Bill Williams with an unnamed Zulu Amabutho reenactor in complete Zulu warrior regalia.
Image: Bill Williams / Supplied
The challenges, however, extended beyond equipment. The sprawling battlefield demanded precise choreography to replicate the Zulu warriors’ encircling “Buffalo Horns” tactic. The re-enactment attracted attendees of all ages, with its vivid portrayals captivating younger spectators. Williams noted that the camaraderie among participants was a highlight.
“Laughing and joking together with our Zulu counterparts, as well as interaction with the crowd, really helps to instill cross-cultural bonding and friendship.”
The Battle of Isandlwana remains a landmark event. On that fateful day in 1879, Zulu forces, under commanders Ntshingwayo KaMahole and Mavumengwana KaNdlela, outmanoeuvred and overpowered British troops. The devastating loss shocked the British Empire, prompting a reassessment of its military strategies.
Spectators to the re-enactment also featured real British soldiers, some representing regiments involved in the original battle. Their presence underscored the historical depth of the event, adding authenticity and drawing parallels between past and present.
As Williams reflected, re-enactments such as these offer a vital opportunity to educate and inspire. “The vivid visual stimulus is a great way to get especially younger spectators interested in their history and heritage.”
IOL