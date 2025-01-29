Addressing the surgical care shortage in Africa: insights from the Pan-African Surgical Conference

The capital city of Rwanda is set to be the host of the Pan African Surgical Conference next month. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The bustling capital of Rwanda, Kigali, is set to be the focal point of a transformative gathering in the surgical industry when the Pan-African Surgical Conference aimed at confronting the pressing challenges that plague the surgical industry across the continent when it kicks off from February 24 to 28.

By 2030, Africa is projected to face over half of the global shortage of surgical care providers, equating to a shortfall of six million professionals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa has the fewest surgeons and anaesthesiologists per capita worldwide.

For every 10 000 people, Africa has just two doctors and 11 nurses and midwives, in stark contrast to North America, which has 41 doctors and 113 nurses and midwives.

Themed “Building Resilient and Sustainable Surgical Services in Africa: A Surgeon in Every District Hospital”, the conference is designed by and for the Pan-African surgical community.

It will convene leading academics, policymakers, global surgery experts and stakeholders to discuss critical issues and potential solutions within the field of surgery, with a particular focus on plastic and reconstructive surgery across the continent.

The event is organised jointly by Operation Smile, Rwanda Surgical Society, the University of Rwanda and the Rwanda Ministry of Health.

“Amid ongoing challenges in health care access across Africa, the Pan-African Surgical Conference represents a key opportunity to address critical issues. We are focused on delivering actionable results that enhance surgical health in every district.

“By prioritising capacity building, infrastructure development, and policy advocacy, our goal is to secure access to essential surgical services for all communities,” reveals Dr Billy Magee, chief medical officer at Operation Smile and co-chair of the conference.

Professor Faustin Ntirenganya, a senior consultant general and onco-plastic surgeon at the University of Rwanda and co-chair of the conference, understands the pressing need for more trained surgeons.

“By uniting stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, we can make significant strides in addressing health care disparities and improving surgical care delivery across the continent,” Ntirenganya emphasises.

Participants at the conference can expect a comprehensive programme that includes expert panels, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, all designed to propel surgical advancements in Africa.

Additionally, discussions will address innovative solutions regarding healthcare infrastructure, policy advocacy for surgical equity, and strategies for enhancing surgical training and research in the region.

[email protected]