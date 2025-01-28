Ticket Sales for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2025 Open Today!

For over two decades, CTIJF has set the stage for a world-class celebration of jazz. Tickets are now available for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Africa's Grandest Gathering.

Jazz lovers, the wait is over! Early bird ticket sales for the highly anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) officially open today, January 28, 2025, at 12 noon.

This is your chance to secure your spot at Africa’s Grandest Gathering, taking place April 25 and 26, 2025 at the iconic Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

For over two decades, CTIJF has set the stage for a world-class celebration of jazz. This year promises to be no exception as the festival delivers a bold new vibe that blends the timeless legacy of jazz with fresh, trailblazing talent from across the globe. Expect a stellar line up of international and local artists performing a variety of jazz and jazz-inspired music that will captivate both devoted festinos and first-time attendees.

General admission festival tickets give you access to Kippies, Manenberg, and Moses Molelekwa stages. Surcharge tickets for Rosies stage at R30 a person, per show, will be made available at a later date.