Rabies alert: Cape fur seals spreading deadly virus - NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) has issued an alert regarding rising rabies cases.

Rabies in seals has previously been uncommon, however, new reports from May 2024 show many cases of Cape fur seals testing positive for rabies throughout South Africa's Western and Northern Cape beaches, said the NICD.

"As seals are known to travel long distances along the coast, and often come into contact with humans, it’s important to understand the risks and know how to respond in case of an encounter with an aggressive seal or if you're attacked," said the organisation.

The reason seals pose a threat is that they may travel large distances along the coast, and Cape fur seals breed along the southern African coast from southern Angola to Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Additionally, seals can be spotted on beaches and in harbours throughout this coast. They are frequently a popular tourist attraction. Swimmers, divers, and surfers have all reported having near experiences with seals.

"The initial symptoms of rabies are fever and often pain or an unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensation (paraesthesia) at the wound site. As the virus spreads through the central nervous system, progressive, fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops," explained the South African Society of Travel Medicine.

What to do if you encounter an aggressive seal

The NICD advised that people should steer clear of the creature if it is aggressive and avoid getting close to it. "Keep people and animals away from it as far as possible and contact your local state veterinary office so appropriate actions can be taken."

What to do if you were attacked by a seal

It is suggested that you try to reach a safe location as quickly as possible. All wounds, large and little, should be properly cleaned with soap and water. Urgently visit the local healthcare centre to assess the risk of rabies exposure and, if necessary, receive rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

"Rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is effective in preventing rabies virus infection if applied urgently and appropriately. The wound/wounds should be cleaned again at the health care facility," added the NICD.

Remember that seals are wild animals, so view them from a distance. Ensure that any dogs going to the beach have received rabies vaccinations and are on an up-to-date immunisation regimen. Report seals (or any other animals) that are acting suspiciously to your local state veterinary office so that necessary action can be take.

"Rabies is estimated to cause 59,000 human deaths annually in over 150 countries, with 95% of cases occurring in Africa and Asia," explained the World Health Organization (WHO).

