Postponement in case of son accused of brutally killing his 81-year-old mother

Piketberg man Andrew Bilson appeared in court after his mother was beaten to death. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The case against a man accused of killing his mother has been postponed after a brief appearance in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Andrew Bilson was arrested on January 20, a day after he fled the scene.

He is accused of beating to death his mother, Shirley Bilson, 81, at their Piketberg farm, Western Cape.

On Tuesday morning, Bilson, who wore his hair in a ponytail, stood in the dock for about five minutes before he was dismissed.

Piketberg man Andrew Bilson appeared in court after his mom was beaten to death. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Shirley Bilson was murdered allegedly by her son in Piketberg. Picture: Supplied

Bilson was expected to apply for bail but State prosecutor Henriette Kruger told the court that the case was postponed to February 4.

“The State requests a postponement, as we are waiting for the postponement results and bail applications.”

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director, Billy Claasen, said he hopes the court keeps Bilson in custody.

The case against Andrew Bilson was postponed by the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court to next month. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

“I’m of the view that this man must not get bail. The allegations against him are extremely serious.

“I wish there were more organisations to condemn this farm attack, and yes this is a farm murder because it happened on a farm.

“It is sad that there is no support because this is a white-on-white murder and not black-on-white.”

Claasen said he will follow the case until the end of it.

“We have organised the funeral for the accused’s mother, which will be on Friday. Her family will come from Cape Town and Gqeberha.

“We will hand in a petition to the court that will say we don’t want him to get bail.”

He said he had tried to find the root cause of the murder.

“Andrew’s family said he was aggressive with his mother. On the day of the murder, they had had an argument and he allegedly assaulted her and then called an ambulance and said she was in shock because of her diabetes.

“It was later found that she had been assaulted and the police were called, he had already fled the area when his mother died in Tygerberg Hospital.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

“Piketberg police responded to a complaint on Sunday 19 January 2025. Upon arrival at a local hospital, they found an 81-year-old woman who sustained severe injuries. As a result of the injuries sustained, the victim was transported to a provincial hospital in the City of Cape Town District.

“We can confirm that the victim was declared deceased in hospital by the medical personnel. The suspect, who fled the scene, was arrested on Monday, 20 January 2025 for the murder.

“The motive for this attack is believed to be domestic-related. Piketberg police are investigating a case of murder.”

