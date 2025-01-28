MEC Martin Meyer declares province open for business at Build KZN Better Conference

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer with eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba at the Build KZN Better conference Picture: Supplied

In a bold declaration of optimism, KwaZulu-Natal's Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, announced that the province is “open for business” at the inaugural Build KZN Better conference held on Tuesday at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

Spanning two days, the conference aims to look at the issues surrounding the built environment in KwaZulu-Natal, which ranges from neglected and dilapidated buildings to policy red tape and missed collaboration prospects.

Addressing stakeholders, Meyer said the province is on the brink of something exceptional.

"We are standing at the start of a fresh journey, with many challenges ahead, but a journey that will lead to a KwaZulu-Natal that is the most prosperous province in South Africa, leading to the revival of South Africa as a whole," he said.

The MEC noted that his department has just over 10,000 buildings and land parcels worth R20 billion.

"As custodian of KZN in Public Works and Infrastructure, I can say with certainty that we cannot do it alone. We need your help because the built environment in this beautiful province is plagued by ongoing issues such as hijacking buildings, unutilised structures, dilapidated assets, lagging innovation, horrendous red tape and obstacles, and overlooked opportunities for collaboration," he said.

Meyer noted that while the conference is happening in the midst of uncertainty in property rights in South Africa, KZN remains committed to strong partnerships.

"The government of KZN also remains committed to creating a climate that is pro-job creation, pro-economic growth, and investor-friendly, and part of achieving that is by ensuring that property rights as enshrined in our Constitution are respected and protected," he said.

Economically, Meyer said KZN remains best positioned to get the most ‘bang for each buck’.

The MEC said the province has several key strategic layouts as an advantage over other provinces, including unique tourist attractions and two harbours in Durban and Richards Bay that serve as gateways to Singapore, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia.

“From a property perspective, it only makes sense that we use and position our properties to serve as a warehouse powerhouse to meet the storage and logistical needs in light of the volume of goods that move in and out of KZN and throughout the country and even our continent," he said.

However, he said before grabbing these opportunities, there needs to be significant revitalisation of infrastructure to attract more manufacturing investment.

He made an open invitation to businesses looking for other places to call home as Metros like Johannesburg struggle with serious challenges. "KZN is open for business, and we invite you over."

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between eThekwini Municipality and the Department, provincially and nationally, is already bearing fruit.

The MEC said the Department is in the process of handing over three properties to eThekwini, including the Palm Beach Hotel, the Siemens Institute and West Point.

Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba thanked the MEC for holding the conference in eThekwini, saying this is the start of the implementation of the MOU strategies to look at underutilised properties, especially the repurposing and management of neglected buildings, in eThekwini. "It will crowd in investment into the city."

“As we move forward, the onus is on us to continue to drive this initiative forward. We must also harness the full potential of government-owned problem buildings,” he said.

Acting head of department, Vish Govender, said neglected buildings are costing the government dearly as they attract crime, devalue surrounding properties, discourage investment, and perpetuate cycles of poverty and disrespect.

According to Govender, unlocking innovation through opportunity can be achieved by embracing five strategies, including the rehabilitation of social impact, green property solutions, public-private partnerships, smart technology and a call to action.

"The challenge before us as private and as public sector is that we are the custodians of spaces that shape lives. But it is not just a property management challenge; it is a human one. The spaces we manage today will define the Africa we leave for future generations,” he said.

During a panel discussion, Dean Letchmiah, former president of the SA Council for the Quality Surveying Profession (Sacqsp), said the construction of buildings is the end of a long process.

He said one of the challenges is the time it takes from what the user needs and what they require to the planning and eventually procurement of projects.

"We need to look at how we can short-circuit, fast-track that from the user needs and convert that to get into construction as soon as possible,” he said.

Letchmiah said construction with the right professional team can be accelerated.

Sam Ngcongo, CEO of Master Builders SA, said it is a good vision to make the country a construction site, but there are challenges that would need to be addressed.

“One of them is the inability to implement the plans. The other one is the issue of the site invasions that we are all suffering from and the shortage of the right skills in the department. Those are basically the issues that will need to be addressed,” he said.

[email protected]