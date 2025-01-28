Innovative app and community patrols tackle rising crime in Jukulyn

Last year’s SAPS engagement with the youth, community members and churches in Soshanguve’s Jukulyn, on addressing crime in the area. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

A group of 20 young people in Jukulyn, Soshanguve Block Y, have taken matters into their own hands to combat crime in their community by developing a mobile app equipped with panic buttons, set to launch soon.

Jeffrey Zambo, speaking on behalf of the group, said they are taking a multi-faceted approach to community safety, not only by developing the mobile app but also conducting nightly patrols of the area.

He revealed that the community has rallied behind their initiative, providing the youth patrollers with monthly stipends to support their ongoing efforts.

Their tools of trade are equipment like radios, torchlights, and sjamboks.

“I can’t say we are not scared, but we are trying to be brave for the sake of our community. People in Jukulyn live in fear, and we want to change that. We’re not armed; our only defence is sjamboks,” he said.

The common crimes in the community included housebreakings, gang violence, armed robberies and muggings.

Zambo said that within just a week of initiating, the group successfully recovered stolen goods.

As IT students, Zambo and his friend recognised an opportunity to leverage technology to enhance their efforts.

“We decided to develop a mobile app featuring panic buttons that would rapidly alert community members in the event of a crime. We have made significant progress, having completed the back-end development. We are now finalising the app’s front-end and anticipate launching it within the next few days,” he said.

He mentioned that community members with smartphones can access the panic button app for R15, while those without smartphones will have access to analogue panic buttons in the second phase.

Following a recent community meeting, residents generously agreed to contribute R100 or R50, depending on their means, towards their stipends.

“The community recognised the value of our work and wanted to support us, enabling us to purchase essential groceries,” he said.

According to him, crime in the area has reached alarming levels with hijackers targeting ambulances, stealing valuables from drivers, including cellphones, and even making off with medical supplies like drugs and syringes.

Courier companies, he said, are also too afraid to deliver goods in the area due to the high risk of hijacking.

Ward 88 Councillor Tshepang Boikanyo said: “This area has essentially become a no-go zone. Government departments and municipal services are unable to enter the area without assistance. Even essential services like electrical maintenance, water, and sanitation require a police escort from the metro police before they can safely access the area.”

He said rampant crime also has a negative bearing on the economic growth of the area.

“I met potential investors, who had planned to invest over half a billion rand in a project within my ward, but they were deterred after conducting a survey and market analysis. The lack of security has also stifled online businesses, as courier services refuse to operate here,” he said.

He said while there are some government initiatives in place, they fall short of addressing the scale of the problem.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale made a commitment last year to tackle the high crime rates in the area.

During a ministerial community imbizo, he promised that the government would recall retired detectives to assist with the over 300 active crimes in the area.

In 2022, Sandy Khathutshelo Mbuvha, then DA Tshwane’s deputy caucus chairperson, raised concerns about allegations of children as young as 12 being recruited by crime syndicates in Jukulyn.

The children were reportedly trained to use firearms for robberies and other criminal activities.

Zambo said the group is working hand in hand with the Rietgat SAPS.

Despite having a Community Policing Forum (CPF) in place, he said that few people are willing to volunteer.

As a result, his group has taken on additional responsibilities, including tracing, recovery, and arrests, beyond the typical CPF focus on patrolling.

“When we apprehend a suspect, we immediately notify the authorities. On Sunday, for instance, we dealt with a case of assault involving gender-based violence. We detained the suspects and alerted the police,” he said.

Tshwane district police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk has yet to provide a response to inquiries about the measures the SAPS is taking to address crime in the area.

