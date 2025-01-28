Cyber breach hits South African Weather Service, affecting aviation and marine services

Saws reported that the breach led to a 'systems down' impact on its aviation, marine, email and website on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) suffered a security breach that impacted on its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems.

Saws reported that the breach led to a system downtime impact on its aviation, marine, email and website on Sunday.

This was the second cyber attack on the forecaster following an initial and failed attempt on Saturday.

"Despite this, we were able to disseminate important information such as weather forecasts via alternate means," the forecaster said.

It said Saws ICT service providers have been on site since the cyber attack, not only to investigate the breach but also to look at interim and long-term solutions to restore collapsed systems and services.

"In the interim, the public is advised to rely on the Saws's social media platforms for weather information," the weather forecaster said.

