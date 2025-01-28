Bergrivier Mayor survives no-confidence vote amid drug allegations

The Bergrivier Mayor, Ray van Rooy, survived a no-confidence vote despite serious drug allegations, claiming a political smear campaign against him.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

The motion of no confidence submitted by the opposition parties to remove the Bergrivier Mayor was not carried out after they were outvoted by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The African National Congress, GOOD Party and the Patriotic Alliance wanted DA Mayor Ray van Rooy to be removed after drugs were allegedly found in his Calendula Street home in Piketberg, Western Cape, in December.

After this the opposition parties decided to table the motion and a letter written by Councillor Evert Manuel read that they wished to enter a vote of no confidence and for an immediate investigation to be conducted into the Mayor.

“For gross misconduct and serious allegations of participation in criminal activity...these criminal allegations have brought the name of the municipality into disrepute.

“It is believed there is a whistleblower involved in the case. The Executive Mayor is involved in criminal activity. Rumours of involvement in organised crimes and allegations of an illegal firearm with ammunition in the possession of the mayor.”

During the council meeting on Tuesday, the speaker, Randall Swarts read the agenda and moments later he read out a letter from West Coast District commissioner Major General Sizakhele Dyantyi which stated there was no link to the commission of the crime and the Mayor.

It reads: “This office can confirm that there was a raid at the house of Bergrivier Mayor, where a packet of drugs was found in the yard.

“On investigation of this case, it was clear that there were no prospects of linking the Mayor with the crime that was alleged to him (possession of drugs).

“A decision was then taken by the station commander to release the Mayor with SAP 328 as there was no link to the commission of an offence against the Mayor.”

Van Rooy said the drugs were planted and that this was politically motivated by an ‘ANC hit-squad’ and that this was a ‘smear campaign’.

“I don't want to abuse the opportunity, but there’s a smear campaign being driven by political members such as Good, ANC, PA, and DA councillors in Bergrivier. They are involved in a political hit squad targeting myself, and other DA members.

“At our meetings in October statements were made, accusing the mayor of Bergrivier of being involved in criminal activities, money laundering, and meeting with drug lords in the middle of the night. I just want to say things are starting to get ugly, and they’re going to get even worse after the elections.

“The incident on December 11 was planned and carried out by amateurs, which is why it failed. I hope and pray that what happened to me never happens to any other innocent person because it was cruel.

“The incident was not genuine, it was a set-up to make me look guilty on the outside. The media was misled that morning by the political hit-squad. I have a letter from a pastor and a bishop saying the mayor is going to be arrested.”

Van Rooy said he was hurt as police had stood in front of his youngest child with a gun.

“I can tell the community with a smile that this political smear campaign achieved media attention, but I’m still here.”

“The story about the drug lord meetings, money laundering, you only get that in the movies. I never went to court for the case.”

Van Rooy said he is still hurt by what happened.

“This was the first time as the Mayor that I have had a vote of no confidence.

“I am still hurt and emotional by what happened to me and seeing my children as the police searched my home.”

The Mayor said he will continue serving the Bergrivier residents.

“Nothing will stop me!”

ANC councillor Emmanuel Adams expressed disappointment at the failed motion.

“We are disappointed in the way the motion was handled. The opposition was not given a chance to argue their point because the Speaker didn’t allow it.

“The Mayor threw accusations at the ANC. I believe God will reveal if there was anything that was done in this case. He will not protect anyone who has done wrong.

“We will check the legitimacy of the letter from the General. The ANC rejects the smear campaign accusations.”

[email protected]