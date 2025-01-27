The R102 million Powerball jackpot winner is yet to claim their prize. Here's how much they spent on the winning ticket

IOL The winner of the Powerball jackpot worth over R102million is yet to claim their prize.

One person will walk away with a staggering R102,670,563 jackpot from the January 24, 2025 draw.

The National Lottery Ithuba said the person spent R100 on their ticket and opted to select their numbers manually.

The ticket was purchased using a banking app.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over 16 consecutive times leading up to this win.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said while the winner is yet to come forward, Ithuba remained optimistic.

“When a ticket is purchased digitally, it’s seamless for winners to claim their prize. They receive automatic notifications, and there’s no need to manually check results like with in-store tickets.

"We expect the winner to reach out soon, as the bank would have already informed them of this incredible windfall.

"We’re eagerly waiting to meet and personally congratulate them."

It’s not just the jackpot winner celebrating this draw – other participants have also scored big.

"Three lucky players each pocketed an impressive R226,449.60 in the second division.

“We encourage all participants to double-check their tickets, as you could be holding a winning ticket."

Every winner of R50,000 or more receives trauma counseling and financial advice to help navigate their newfound wealth.

Valid ticket claims are processed and paid within 72 hours and all winnings are tax-free.

IOL News