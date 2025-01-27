SAPS cleaner inspires others, wins big at National Excellence Awards

Sifiso Dubazane, a cleaner at Ladysmith SAPS was the overall winner of the SAPS National Excellence Awards. Picture: Gcwalisile Khanyile

Sifiso Dubazane, a cleaner who operates a breakdown and water trucks assisting 16 police stations with water deliveries and vehicle towing in the uThukela district, became the South African Police Services (SAPS) overall winner and walked away with a brand new car. Dubazane was honoured during the 2025 SAPS National Excellence Awards, held at the Durban ICC on Sunday evening.

Dubazane, stationed at Ladysmith police station in KwaZulu-Natal, was voted for by the attendees and won a Toyota Starlet Cross, an award and a cruise trip. He also won the Administration Employee of the Year Award Level 2-4.

When he was announced as the overall winner, he danced his way to the stage and many attendees joined him; some were dancing alongside him and only stopped at the front row leading to the stage. Others clapped and ululated. By the time he reached the stage, almost all the attendees were on their feet.

Dubazane thanked everyone who made it possible for him to win and he said he never thought he would win a car.

Describing his duties, he said, “I clean at the police station, and I drive a water truck delivering water to police stations experiencing water shortages. I also drive a tow truck, moving state cars to the police garage, including damaged and stolen vehicles.

“I separate my duties, I clean the charge office first as it is the face of the police station, then go and deliver water with a water truck, and when done I tow state cars to the police garage,” he said.

He said his love for operating tow trucks started in 1994 and he learned how to do it years later.

“My advice to people who want to be successful in the workplace is that it is important to obey your leaders and be resilient.”

In second place was NH Mudau, an accounting clerk in the Financial Management Services at the SAPS head office. He walked away with a motorbike, a trophy and a blue train trip. He was also the Administration Employee of the Year Level 5-7.

Captain MP Diniso, Subsection Head of Service Termination in the Eastern Cape, occupied the third place and walked away with a mountain bike, a trophy and a holiday weekend away at the Kruger National Park. He contributed to rewriting the National Instruction on Service Termination, focusing on customary marriages and made efforts to facilitate financial assistance for 27 children of deceased SAPS employees, leaving a lasting impact on many lives. He also won the Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12.

The Detective Services Team of the Year award, went to KZN’s Colonel Bhekinkosi Bongani Ntshangase and his team who are attached to the provincial detective services. Ntshangase’s team handled 120 crime scenes and 180 operations, arresting 150 suspects for violent crimes, including the Taylor’s Halt massacre. Their efforts secured 36 life sentences for three perpetrators and addressed high-profile cases like the AKA and Tibz murders.

Left: KZN’s Colonel Bhekinkosi Bongani Ntshangase whose team walked away with the Detective Services Team of the Year Award and his manager Brigadier WS Kunene, the Provincial Head of Taxi Violence, Murder and Robbery, Stock Theft and Endangered Species and Vehicle Crime Investigation Units. Picture: Gcwalisile Khanyile

Operations member of the year level 5-7 went to KZN’s Warrant Officer C Odayar, a member of the Umhlali K9 Unit in the Ilembe District, who is a qualified search-and-rescue K9 handler. He handles emergencies ranging from natural disasters to crime incidents across KZN.

Lieutenant-Colonel Sheila Bulelwa Mateza of Nyanga SAPS in the Western Cape received the Woman of the Year award for her excellence in community service, and self-funding initiatives to address local needs. She is active in neighbourhood watches by handling their administration and uses her vehicle for patrols. She has launched food kitchens, e-learning centres, and aftercare programs, providing uniforms, mentoring and school transport.

The man of the year award went to Sergeant NS Mabunda from Limpopo. He is a trio crimes detective, resolving multiple cases by recovering stolen vehicles and tracing suspects, even collaborating across provinces.

Amanzimtoti CPF in KwaZulu-Natal, led by Merlene Matthews walked away with the CPF of the year award. Matthews is credited for expanding the CPF to eight sub-forums and five neighbourhood watches across three sectors. Her initiatives, including school programs on cyberbullying, human trafficking, GBV, and teenage pregnancy, have strengthened crime prevention.

The Station of the Year Award went to Colonel OK Letloenyane of Alberton SAPS in Gauteng. He is credited for transforming the Alberton police station through innovative leadership. Letloenyane’s achievements include a 54.7% reduction in contact crimes and a 64.18% increase in police-detected crimes.

Lieutenant Colonel Keamogetswe V Mzima, Commander of the Phokeng K9 Unit in North West, became the Operations Member of the year Level 8-12. She achieved 261 disruptive operations, arrests and recovery of firearms, explosives, and drugs worth R8.3 million.

“We did a lot of stops and searches. We identified hotspots. We identified houses where they are selling drugs and we made sure that we arrest and make the place small for all criminals and the place safe for our children. We made sure that we take out the firearms and drugs in our community,” Mzima said.

Lieutenant Colonel Keamogetswe Mzima, the Phokeng K9 Unit Commander in North West. Picture: Gcwalisile Khanyile

Vispol member of the year Level 8–12 went to KZN’s Captain YB Bhagwandeen, an Operational Commander at Glencoe K9, who has resolved major cases like cash-in-transit robberies and recovered vehicles and firearms.

Other winners included KZN’s Warrant Officer V Abdul Rahim, a Forensic Analyst, who is one of South Africa’s 10 Facial Comparison experts.

Sergeant ML Mkhize of Mountain Rise Detective Services walked away with the Detective Services Employee of the Year award Level 5-7, he achieved six life sentences from 15 cases handled within a year.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, addressed the awards attendees.

