Exploring Durban’s hidden gems with Daniel Oschadleus, TikTok’s urban historian

Daniel Oschadleus stands in front of Durban’s historic buildings, sharing stories about the city’s overlooked heritage.

Durban’s rich history and vibrant culture often go unnoticed, but Daniel Oschadleus is working to change that. The former Kruger National Park field guide turned content creator has taken to TikTok and Instagram to share the hidden stories behind the city’s landmarks and lesser-known places.

Born in Dundee and raised in Hattingspruit, Daniel spent much of his childhood exploring the natural world, inspired by wildlife icons like Australia's Steve Irwin. This curiosity followed him into adulthood, leading to his tenure at Kruger National Park.

“The spark for exploration came back as if it didn’t leave,” he said, reflecting on his time managing a lodge and working with international guests.

But a return to Durban after personal trials marked a new chapter.

“Durban caught my heart first with its edginess,” Daniel shared. Unlike other cities in South Africa, he said Durban “still feels like Africa” - a balance he finds compelling despite the challenges of adjusting to urban life.

Through his videos, Daniel highlights Durban’s “hidden gems”, from overlooked historical buildings to stories buried in plain sight. His work is driven by curiosity, often inspired by mundane details that many dismiss.

“I wanted to share that I enjoyed looking at mundane things to see what they hid, in hopes that it got others to start being more aware of what was around them,” he explained.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The best moments are when parents tell me my videos get their kids interested in things or when someone says hi and we have an epic conversation,” he said.

His content also brings attention to local businesses, furthering his mission to reconnect Durbanites with their city.

Daniel’s videos are more than just entertainment; they are a preservation of Durban’s story.

"Being excited about our home is celebrating it,” he said. His hope is to inspire others to rediscover their city, noting that even the most popular places hold untold stories waiting to be uncovered.

When asked about Durban’s future, he remains optimistic.

“I’ve heard people call it the Miami of South Africa, and I think there was a time where that might have been an accurate description.

"For now, let’s work on not chasing more people away from the city.”

With plans to expand his storytelling in 2025, Daniel is committed to bringing Durban’s colourful, confused, yet undeniably homely identity back into the spotlight.

IOL