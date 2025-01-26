Tshwane Mayor leads anti-crime operation in Sunnyside

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya leads a surprise raid on a tavern, where patrons were ordered to leave due to the establishment's non-compliance. SUPPLIED

RAPULA MOATSHE

Sunnyside was abuzz with activity on Friday night as law enforcement agencies launched a comprehensive anti-crime operation aimed at cracking down on illicit activities perpetrated by individuals and businesses flouting the City of Tshwane's by-laws.

Led by City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, a night-time anti-crime operation was conducted from 6pm to midnight, yielding huge results as several non-compliant businesses were forced to shut down for violating municipal regulations.

Several establishments, including Chicken Licken SA, were issued fines for non-compliance with various regulations, such as inadequate fire protection measures.

During the operation, law enforcement officials made a surprise raid on a tavern, ordering patrons to leave immediately due to the establishment's non-compliance with municipal by-laws and lack of a valid operating licence.

In a separate incident, an undocumented immigrant was apprehended in public view and taken away in a metro police vehicle.

As part of their by-law enforcement efforts, metro police officers impounded vehicles that were parked in contravention of regulations.

Moya said a joint operation with the metro police, SAPS, and community safety department was aimed to reclaim the metro’s CBD as part of the "Reclaim Our City" programme launched recently.

The operation takes place at least twice a week in the CBD, with surprise visits at varying times of day and night.

Moya pointed out that the city has been overrun by criminals, saying it was time to take it back.

“What any resident will tell you is how the city has been hijacked by criminals,” she said.

She highlighted several challenges facing the city, including poorly maintained buildings that don't meet regulations and the issue of undocumented immigrants.

“We have informal traders who think they can set up a stall anywhere. What does it mean for the image of the city?” she asked.

Hannes Coetzee, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Community Safety, explained that the operation was a direct response to the community's concerns about rising crime in the area.

The primary objective, he said, is to enforce compliance with regulations, with a specific focus on liquor licenses.

As a result, any establishment found operating without a valid license will be closed down, he said.

Coetzee said the initiative was also aimed at addressing derelict buildings, categorising them into municipal, provincial, national, and private properties.

He said when a hijacked building is identified, officials first determine the property owner and issue a contravention notice.

City planners then verify the building's zoning, ensuring it aligns with designated uses. Coetzee cited an example of a building in town that was found to be operating a business on its second floor, despite being zoned for residential purposes.

MMC for Agriculture and Environmental Management, Obakeng Ramabodu, said the mayoral committee was committed to cleaning up Sunnyside's streets, particularly given the high volume of complaints received from the area.

As part of their efforts, he urged businesses to fulfill their obligations by paying rates and taxes.

Tshwane Metro Police Chief Yolande Faro explained that the operation focused on enforcing regulations at establishments selling food and alcohol.

Officers verified that shops were operating within permitted hours and checked for compliance with relevant permits.

In collaboration with the Home Affairs Department, officials also confirm that individuals have proper documentation.

Some businesses were shut down, including one that was unauthorised to sell food

Faro said: “We want them to have businesses but we also want them to comply. We don’t want people to get sick and we don’t want to have illegal businesses in the City of Tshwane.”

