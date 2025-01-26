Remembering Paddy Harper: Tributes to a South African journalism icon

Renowned journalist William Harper, affectionately known as Paddy, passed away on Saturday at the age of 58.

Harper died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

A veteran of South African journalism, he was celebrated for his fearless reporting and unwavering commitment to truth.

Paddy Harper's distinguished career spanned several leading media houses, including Independent Media, City Press, The Times, and most recently, the Mail & Guardian, where he served as Political Editor before his passing.

Since news of his death broke, tributes have flooded social media, with many honouring Harper's contributions to journalism and his role in upholding democratic values.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.

“Not only a loss to those closest to him but to the media community and the public at large. His contribution to democracy in which he played a significant role in ensuring that people of this province are well informed, will be felt across the board. Harper will also be remembered for his non-partisan and investigative journalistic career. We pray that family and friends find strength and healing during this difficult time,” read a statement.

The GOOD Party expressed their condolences on X: “The GOOD Party sends our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of @mailandguardian Political Editor Paddy Harper, who passed away on Saturday. In a time when Press Freedom is being tested, Harper exemplified balance and integrity. Journalism plays a key role in safeguarding the principles of democracy. His absence will be felt.”