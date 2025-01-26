Remembering Paddy Harper: Tributes to a South African journalism icon
Renowned journalist William Harper, affectionately known as Paddy, passed away on Saturday at the age of 58.
Harper died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
A veteran of South African journalism, he was celebrated for his fearless reporting and unwavering commitment to truth.
Paddy Harper's distinguished career spanned several leading media houses, including Independent Media, City Press, The Times, and most recently, the Mail & Guardian, where he served as Political Editor before his passing.
Since news of his death broke, tributes have flooded social media, with many honouring Harper's contributions to journalism and his role in upholding democratic values.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.
“Not only a loss to those closest to him but to the media community and the public at large. His contribution to democracy in which he played a significant role in ensuring that people of this province are well informed, will be felt across the board. Harper will also be remembered for his non-partisan and investigative journalistic career. We pray that family and friends find strength and healing during this difficult time,” read a statement.
The GOOD Party expressed their condolences on X: “The GOOD Party sends our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of @mailandguardian Political Editor Paddy Harper, who passed away on Saturday. In a time when Press Freedom is being tested, Harper exemplified balance and integrity. Journalism plays a key role in safeguarding the principles of democracy. His absence will be felt.”
Kumi Naidoo also shared a heartfelt message: “Today, we bid farewell to Paddy Harper, a remarkable South African journalist whose fearless reporting and commitment to truth have left an indelible mark on the media landscape. Paddy's dedication to uncovering the stories that matter and giving a voice to the voiceless will be deeply missed. His passion for justice and integrity has inspired many, and his legacy will continue to resonate through the stories he shared. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and admired him. Rest in peace, Paddy. Your contributions will never be forgotten.”
Mahlatse Mahlase reflected on the profound loss, saying, “This is sad news, a significant loss to our democracy. Paddy was a formidable journalist, wielding his pen with purpose and wit, carrying an invaluable wealth of institutional memory.”
Harper is survived by his wife, Zandile; his mother, Winnie; his sister, Annabel; and his three sons, Lindo, Thomas, and Mitchell.
Paddy Harper’s legacy as a journalist dedicated to truth and justice will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.
