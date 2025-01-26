Oshoek Port of Entry operations suspended following serious truck accident

Operations at Oshoek Port of Entry have been temporarily suspended following a serious truck accident involving a coal truck. | Supplied

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have temporarily suspended operations at Oshoek Port of Entry following a truck accident.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato and SARS confirmed the temporary suspension of operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry with Eswatini following a serious accident involving a 32-ton coal truck on Sunday morning.

“As a precautionary measure, all operations at Oshoek Port of Entry have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigations by SAPS and collection of evidence and photographs from the scene. Pending the safety assessments by Disaster Management teams, the operations at the port will continue to be suspended until the necessary clearance has been issued to ensure the safety of all stakeholders,” Masiapato said.

The accident happened at approximately 10.20am when the truck allegedly experienced brake failure and descended towards Eswatini on the departure side of the port.



The truck crashed into 10 stationary private vehicles, four SARS vehicles, and one SA National Defence Force (SANDF) bakkie, causing significant damage.

Three people - one SARS official, one Tourism monitor and the truck driver - sustained injuries during the incident. Eswatini Emergency Medical Services attended to the injured and transported them to a hospital in Eswatini for immediate treatment.

Additionally, port infrastructure was also affected. Two guardhouses and an inspection shelter were damaged.

The authority advised travellers and cargo transporters to use the following Ports of Entry with Eswatini, Nerston Port of Entry, Mahamba Port of Entry, Jeppes Reef Port of Entry and Lebombo Port of Entry with Mozambique.

The authority, alongside SARS and other relevant stakeholders, wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It also said it is working hard to ensure the resumption of services.

Additionally, the authority and SARS extended appreciation to the Eswatini Emergency Medical Services for their swift response and to all affected stakeholders for their cooperation during this challenging time.

