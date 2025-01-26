Growing calls for government to resolve operating permits’ backlogs for e-hailers

Government has been urged to address operating permits’ backlogs affecting e-hailers in Gauteng. Picture: Oupa Mokoena Independent Media

The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department is facing mounting pressure to clear the backlog of operating permits, which has been affecting e-hailing drivers.

The drivers took to the streets on Thursday, protesting against the Tshwane Metro Police Department's (TMPD) decision to impound their vehicles for operating without the necessary permits.

The Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE), responsible for issuing permits under the department's authority, has faced criticism for causing delays in the permit issuance process.

EFF in Gauteng called on the City of Tshwane and TMPD to immediately halt impounding vehicles.

“We demand that they work collaboratively with the GPRE to expedite the issuance of operating licences. Such collaboration is vital to prevent further economic harm to e-hailing drivers, who are critical contributors to the local economy,” the party said.

According to the party, the protest reflects the growing frustration and hardships faced by these drivers, who are striving to earn an honest living amid an increasingly challenging economic environment.

The party criticised GPRE for causing undue hardship for e-hailing drivers due to prolonged delays and vehicle impoundments.

EFF said vehicle impoundments impact on the driver’s livelihoods and also reveal “a deeper systemic failure to support local entrepreneurs and small business owners”.

Lineo Thakhisi, Public Relations Manager for inDrive Africa, urged authorities to expedite the issuance of operating permits and resolve the ongoing issues surrounding vehicle impoundments.

She expressed concern about the challenges faced by e-hailing drivers due to vehicle impoundments and delays in the issuance of permits.

“We encourage authorities to prioritise the timely issuance of operating permits and address the current challenges around vehicle impoundments to ensure drivers are treated fairly,” she said.

Build One South Africa added its voice to the growing concerns on Thursday, urging the National Department of Transport, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, and the City of Tshwane to swiftly address the backlog of operating licences.

Tshwane’s MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, urged e-hailers not to allow political parties to influence their cause.

“The TMPD has a legal mandate to carry out its by-law enforcement duties. The City acknowledges the struggles faced by e-hailers and we note their noble efforts to earn a living,” she said.

In December last year, her department convened an urgent meeting in Pretoria, attended by 60 operators, to deliberate on their pressing concerns about licensing.

Tlangi said e-hailing operators explained during the meeting that while they had applied for operating licences through the GPRE, there were long delays in issuing permits.

She said operators were informed about the crisis committee on operating licences set up by the Gauteng provincial government to deal with their specific issues.

The department has yet to provide a response to media inquiries about the reasons behind the delay in issuing permits and its strategy for resolving the issue.

[email protected]