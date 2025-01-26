Elderly man dies protecting grandchildren from elephant attack in Kruger National Park

An elephant killed an elderly man in the Kruger National Park.

An elderly man tragically lost his life after being attacked by an elephant near the Malelane Gate in Kruger National Park on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the man’s grandchildren stepped out of their vehicle near a bridge, unaware of an elephant concealed behind nearby bushes.

Moments later, the elephant emerged and began charging toward them.

In a heroic act to protect his grandchildren, the man placed himself between them and the advancing elephant, risking his life.

Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries during the attack.

Paramedics arrived on the scene but were unable to save him.

The man, who was a resident of Piet Retief, was pronounced dead at the scene.

JP Louw, spokesperson for South African National Parks (SANParks), spoke to the Citizen and confirmed the incident, which took place near the Crocodile River.

“Today, a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant. Regrettably, this resulted in a loss of life,” said Louw.

He added that SANParks officials attended to the situation and provided support to the grieving family.

An investigation into the events leading up to the incident is currently underway.

Louw also appealed to the public, urging them to respect the family’s privacy by refraining from sharing any images or videos of the tragedy on social media.

“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to avoid posting pictures or videos of the incident and victim,” he said.

The SANParks board and management extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, offering support during this difficult time.

