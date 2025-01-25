One person has won the R100 million Powerball jackpot

IOL One person has won the R100million Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 16 consecutive times and was won on the January 24, 2025 draw.

In the same draw three people had five correct numbers and will walk away with R226,449.60.

In the ninth division a total of 196,490 people had the Powerball number correct and will each win R10.

The Powerball Plus jackpot was not won and has rolled over to an estimated R5million for the January 28, 2025 draw.

In the same draw, four people won in the second division, had five correct numbers, and will each win R62,717.70.

Earlier this week, a woman who just turned 40 bagged over R33million in the Powerball Plus jackpot.

The winner purchased her ticket using a banking app.

She intends buying a new home and investing in her child's education.

Like most Lottery winners the woman said she was uncertain about her career plans.

“I’m at a crossroads, deciding if I want to continue working or explore new passions.

"This win has given me the freedom to choose a path that truly makes me happy."

IOL News