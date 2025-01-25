KZN Cogta empowers 15 disadvantaged students with R2 million in bursaries

A group of people stand in two rows holding certificates. Some of students from the matric Class of 2024, who were awarded full bursaries to study various fields at universities across the country by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Transitional Affairs (Cogta) with MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied.

In a significant step towards empowering the youth of KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Transitional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi awarded full bursaries to 15 exceptional students from disadvantaged backgrounds during a ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Durban on Saturday.

This initiative is part of the department’s broader strategy to cultivate talent within local municipalities and equip students with the necessary skills to contribute positively to the province’s economy and the local government sector.

Buthelezi said these 15 students were selected out of more than 650 applications, and awarded bursaries that will cover the cost of the entire degree, including funding for textbooks, accommodation as well as a stipend of about R2 million.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Transitional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi at the ceremony to hand over full bursaries to 15 students from the matric Class of 2024. Picture: Supplied

The MEC said a team from the department has been working around the clock to ensure that the students’ applications are processed and that they have all been accepted at universities across the country.

“As Cogta, we have invested in your education because we want you to improve your life individually, and we want you to improve the life of your family, and ultimately improve the life of your community,” said the MEC while addressing the recipients.

Buthelezi advised the students to begin their tertiary education journey with the end in mind and to visualise their graduation day as well as the first day at work. “This is your time, and this is your chance.

“We are with you until you finish your degree for the full four years. Therefore, you go and apply yourself, because in the position you are in, there are 1 000 more students who would have wished to be in your position. Go enjoy yourself, make new friends, but most importantly, focus on what you have come to do, and we wish you all the best,” he said.

The MEC added that he had met with African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane, and explained to him the achievements of these students, and he offered them a R2 000 voucher to purchase clothing for university.

Buthelezi further explained that when Bungane attended university, he only had one pair of pants and two shirts. “He said today because you are starting a new journey, every student will get a voucher to go to Woolworths to buy any T-shirt and jeans that they want.”

A certificate of recognition was handed to each student as well as a letter. The students signed contracts with the department, which will manage all their administrative requirements until they complete their studies.

Some of the fields of study that will be pursued include medicine and surgery, civil engineering, mathematics at statistical science, computer science, financial accounting, animal sciences, management, law, and occupational therapy, among others.

Among the beneficiaries was Inkosi Lwazi Mdlalose, a young Inkosi in the province, who will be pursuing an LLB degree at the University of South Africa.

Buthelezi expressed his admiration for Inkosi Mdlalose’s decision to further his education while serving his community.

“It is truly commendable that Inkosi Mdlalose is setting an example by prioritising education. Empowering amakhosi with skills is one of our department’s top priorities. Despite his responsibilities to his clan and community, Inkosi Mdlalose has chosen to continue his studies for the benefit of his people. His commitment is an inspiration to us all,” he said.

Acting head of the department, Joey Krishnan, said this opportunity will significantly ease their financial burden as students.

“It will allow you to fully focus on your academic pursuits, achieving your goals with determination… We want to express confidence in your potential and wish you every success in your studies. Welcome to the Cogta family. We are proud to invest in your future and look forward to seeing you contribute to society,” she said.

Krishnan said many of the recipients are studying very diverse and relevant fields that will take, particularly the rural communities, forward.

“We want you to focus on these areas to uplift our communities, our society, and our country.”

The ceremony was also attended by their parents and principals from their respective schools.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Transitional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi with some of the parents of 15 full bursary recipients. Picture: Supplied

[email protected]