Helen Zille’s controversial comments on Cape Town raids raise concerns

DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille said she knew about the raids since last year. Picture: File

Political leaders have raised concerns following comments by Helen Zille, Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance (DA), claiming prior knowledge of the raids conducted at the offices of Cape Town Mayoral Committee (Mayco) members.

She was responding to a news outlet about the raids conducted in Safety and Security boss and DA’s deputy federal chairperson Alderman JP Smith, and Mayco member (MMC) for Energy Xanthea Limberg’s offices at the civic centre on Friday.

The SAPS performed the operation as an ongoing investigation into the construction mafia case, which led to the arrest of former MMC for Human Settlements Malusi Booi in September 2024.

He and nine others face charges relating to fraud, money laundering, and racketeering after he allegedly unlawfully awarded eight tenders involving more than R1 billion.

He was charged alongside alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson.

On Friday, Colonel Andrè Traut stated: “Their (City Provincial Commercial Crimes investigators) presence was part of forensic investigations that emanated from a case currently running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation.”

Zille said Smith informed her of the investigation and the raids late last year but thought it was a hoax.

She later replied to an X user: “We do not even know whether he will be charged, what the charge might be, or whether there is any evidence to back it up.

“When a man has made such enemies of crooks, gangsters, and some senior SAPS members, we exercise judgement and get the facts. That is what we are now doing.”

After hearing this, the National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams said he plans on laying charges of defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

“On Monday at 8am, we are going to Central police station. It’s a crime for a police officer to tell someone they are being investigated. That is a criminal act.

“She must tell the court who told her about this.”

The GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said there was a lot of speculation about the raids.

“JP Smith issued a lengthy statement on social media which sets out his version.

“Obviously there’s no finding of guilt just because there was a raid but raids are serious invasions of privacy and can only happen judicially.

“DA Federal Council Chair, Helen Zille, has also made statements in defence of Smith.

“Smith and Zille appear to claim that the raids were some intricate and elaborate ‘komplot’ orchestrated by the SAPS, the NPA and unnamed opponents within the DA and opposition politicians.

“What they’ve failed to address is that these raids could only lawfully take place after a warrant was issued by a judicial officer being either a judge or a magistrate. The judicial officer has to be persuaded, under oath by an investigating officer, that there is good reason to issue such a warrant.

“Zille and Smith’s komplot theory is not impossible but it is highly unlikely to include the courts.”

Herron said the most worrying, and in need of an explanation, is Zille’s statement that she was aware that raids were imminent from late last year.

“If Zille was aware last year, then there’s a potential obstruction of justice, or travesty of justice, case to be answered for because there’s been months or weeks for any evidence to have been eliminated or moved.

“SAPS must address how Zille was aware and investigate whether there’s been an interference in their investigation by those implicated being forewarned.”

Zille said Adams could go ahead with the charge. “They can go ahead; he’s completely clueless.”

[email protected]