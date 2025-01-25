'Galant fighters': Nine South African soldiers killed in fierce clashes with M23 rebels in DRC

Nine South African soldiers have been killed in intense clashes with M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that their forces successfully halted the rebels' advance on Goma but at a heavy cost.T

Nine South African soldiers have been killed in fierce fighting with M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Friday.

The troops, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), were engaged in a two-day battle to prevent the rebel group from advancing towards Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu.

According to the SANDF, the M23 launched a full-scale assault with the objective of seizing Goma, but South African forces, alongside their regional counterparts, mounted a determined resistance, ultimately repelling the insurgents.

"The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters. Our forces were not only able to halt the M23 advancement but were able to push them back," the SANDF said in a statement.

The deadly confrontation resulted in the loss of seven SANDF members and two soldiers serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Several others sustained injuries, although the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

The SANDF is in the process of informing the families of the fallen soldiers.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, along with senior defence officials, expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and the broader defence community.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of peace and security,” said Motshekga.

The South African contingent was deployed to the volatile region in December 2023 as part of SADC's efforts to stabilise eastern DRC, which has been plagued by ongoing conflict between government forces and various rebel factions.

The loss of life highlights the challenges faced by peacekeeping forces operating in the region, with analysts warning that the M23 rebels remain a persistent threat despite recent setbacks.

The South African government has reiterated its commitment to the SADC mission, vowing to continue efforts to support peace and stability in the region.

Further updates on the condition of injured soldiers and the next steps for SANDF operations in the DRC are expected in the coming days.

