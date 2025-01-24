South Africa's fight against poaching intensifies

Rangers in South Africa's national parks remain on the frontline of the fight against wildlife poaching.

South Africa’s escalating poaching crisis has prompted action from Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

Speaking after completing a two-week course hosted by the Southern African Wildlife College and facilitated by South African National Parks (SANParks), George described poaching as a threat to biodiversity, the economy, and the livelihoods of South Africans reliant on tourism and conservation.

"Poaching is a crime that threatens our biodiversity, our economy, and the livelihoods of countless South Africans who rely on tourism and conservation," George said.

In response to the ongoing crisis, George instructed his legal team to oppose bail for poachers caught within national parks.

“This will send a clear message that poaching is economic sabotage, and those who engage in it will face the full might of the law,” he said.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) announced its commitment to disrupting both local and international poaching syndicates in 2025. This follows a major arrest by Cape Town metro police in Hout Bay, where a suspect was caught with 250 kilograms of illegally harvested abalone.

George applauded the metro police’s efforts and pledged to target high-value wildlife crimes such as abalone, rhino horn, and pangolin trafficking. He also revealed plans to engage with nations that receive poached goods, aiming to dismantle the transnational networks that fuel the illicit trade.

Additionally, George initiated a review of regulations governing ranger operations to provide greater support and protection to frontline staff. Having gained firsthand insight into the challenges faced by rangers during his SANParks training, he called for bolstered legislative measures to aid their efforts.

IOL