Police raid Cape Town Civic Centre amid tender fraud allegations

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith’s offices were raided amid the probe into tender fraud. Picture: File

The Commercial Crimes detectives have raided the Cape Town Civic Centre as part of their investigations into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town.

According to sources, the police targeted the sixth-floor offices of Mayco member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith.

“About 30 officers including their boss went into the civic centre. They first went to the mayor’s office before going to the offices of interest.

“They were wearing white gloves as they walked through the corridors.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said further investigations into tender fraud in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town municipality have seen Western Cape SAPS Provincial Commercial Crimes investigators descend on the municipality’s offices in Cape Town on Friday morning.

“Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case that is running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation.”

Traut said whether the investigations the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now, will lead to arrests, remains to be seen.

“As of now, no one has been arrested. Suffice it to indicate, that the team requests space to conduct its investigation. Speculation about who the investigation is directed at, seizure of items, and possible arrests, would be premature at this point, Traut said.

“It would be out of norm for SAPS investigators to discuss pertinent details of their investigations. Currently, the focus is on presenting a strong case before the court.”

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “I note the raid by authorities at the offices of Mayoral Committee members Aldermans JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who have informed me they’ve offered full cooperation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the specific allegations at this stage.

“I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine necessary further actions once this has been received.

“In the earlier matter relating to Malusi Booi, I was offered and given this full briefing, and have requested the same courtesy be extended to me in this matter as soon as possible.”

In September last year, ex-Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, was arrested on allegations of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The probe was about tenders totalling more than R1bn.

He stands accused with nine others. Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson were added to the case.

