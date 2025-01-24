Have you heard? The Powerball jackpot is an estimated R100 million

IOL The Powerball jackpot is an estimated R100million for Friday night's draw. Picture: File image

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated R100 million for Friday night's draw.

The jackpot has rolled over 16 consecutive times.

The Powerball Plus jackpot for the same draw is an estimated R3 million.

Someone won the Powerball Plus jackpot of R33,515,456.40 from the January 21, 2025 draw.

The person bought their ticket using a bank app.

By Wednesday afternoon the prize was yet to be claimed.

Ithuba said the lucky winner would receive a call from their bank advising them to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize.

Some of the rules of the Lottery games are that players must be 18 years old or older.

All winnings are tax-free and paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

Tickets are also valid for 365 days from the date of the draw.

The National Lottery Ithuba said unclaimed jackpot tickets amounted to a staggering R257 million across all their games at the end of October 30, 2024.

Ithuba said unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

