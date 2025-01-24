Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry flooding: what you need to know

Blown floodwaters surrounding buildings. The Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry that connects South Africa and Botswana remains temporarily closed while repairs are conducted following flooding. Picture: Supplied.

More than a week after significant rainfall led to extensive flooding at the Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry, which connects South Africa and Botswana, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has reported that the water levels have begun to recede.

On January 14, BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato informed all travellers, transport operators, and stakeholders that operations at Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry had been temporarily suspended due to adverse conditions caused by high water levels as a result of rainfall.

Masiapato stated that the water level had compromised the safe and efficient functioning of the port.

As a precautionary measure, all vehicles within the operational space of the port had been cleared to ensure the safety of all individuals and equipment.

The decision was made after consultation with Botswana and the Port Management Committee.

BMA advised travellers that the following alternate routes are available for transit:

Non-Commercial Ports of Entry:

Stockpoort Port of Entry – 06:00-18:00

Platjan Port of Entry - 06:00-18:00

Commercial Ports:

Skilpadshek Port of Entry – 06:00-00:00

Kopfontein Port of Entry – 06:00–00:00

Ramatlabama Port of Entry – 06:00-22:00

Beitbridge Port of Entry – 24 hours

The next day, the BMA advised the public that the situation had deteriorated as the water level had risen to a point where it had reached the offices.

Eskom cut electricity due to high water levels, and the generator was switched off for safety reasons.

According to the BMA, the residential area for SAPS and BMA immigration was underwater, and critical office equipment and documents were moved to a safer place. The SARS customs warehouse was also at risk of being submerged.

Fortunately, by Wednesday, the floodwater had subsided.

In an update, Masiapato stated that while operations at the border are still temporarily suspended, the floodwaters have now subsided, allowing authorities to conduct an assessment of the port infrastructure.

“A thorough inspection was conducted by experts from various engineering disciplines to determine the extent of the damage caused by the flooding. Following this assessment, a comprehensive project plan has been developed to address the necessary repairs and ensure the port’s readiness for operational resumption,” he said.

Masiapato noted that the key activities in the project plan include repairing identified damages to the port infrastructure and conducting water quality tests to ensure the environment is safe for operations.

He mentioned that the underground water will need to be allowed to dry completely to carry the weight of the cargo trucks that pass through the port.

“It is anticipated that the repair and restoration process will take approximately six days to complete. Upon completion of these activities, the Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry will be fully operational, resuming its critical role in facilitating cross-border movement and trade between South Africa and Botswana,” said Masiapato.

The BMA noted that they are in continuous engagement with their counterparts in Botswana on these matters.

