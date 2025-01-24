Community demands justice as ‘Tiger’ evades capture after mine tragedy

James Neo Tshoaeli, a Lesotho national also known as ”Tiger”, is still on the run. Picture: SAPS

”TIGER” has emerged as the kingpin in the ongoing Stilfontein mine rescue effort of zama zamas (illegal mineworkers), according to the SA Police Service (SAPS).

James Neo Tshoaeli, a Lesotho national also known as ”Tiger”, escaped from lawful custody this week.

According to the police, the alleged kingpin and ringleader, Tiger, fled the police’s cells after he was rescued and arrested but disappeared without a trace.

The SAPS has indicated that Tshoaeli was never booked into any police station after his arrest.

The community, according to SA Federation Trade Unions affiliate, the General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa), has resolved to tackle the challenges of ensuring medical care and treatment for those illegal miners who survived what it describes as a massacre, as well as the identification and burial of those who perished.

The union said on Friday that the neighbouring community felt there was a massacre after engagements.

”The meeting was clear: what transpired was a massacre by the state and the police, and the community demands accountability for the deaths and the lifelong health impacts on the survivors,” Giwusa said.

In addition, the community has resolved to engage and challenge the government on unemployment and poverty in the area.

”They are calling on the government to assist them in reopening the mines, to mine legally and create decent jobs for everyone. This, they believe, is the viable alternative to illegal mining, organised syndicates sponsored by the corrupt police, and the horrific conditions of artisanal mining, as well as unemployment and hunger.

“The community has resolved to build a campaign around this issue, entailing mass actions in the coming period,” Giwusa said.

Acting SAPS North West provincial commissioner Major-General Patrick Asaneng ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding Tshoaeli.

Asaneng also warned that heads would roll once the police find those officials who aided the kingpin in escaping from custody after resurfacing from the mine.

”Extensive investigations and tracing operations are under way to find those officials who aided his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.“

According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger was also not admitted to a local hospital for further medical care.

Tshoaeli has been identified in several statements as one of the ringleaders who controlled operations underground.

”He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault, and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners,” the SAPS detailed this week.

