Cape Town man arrested for New Year’s Day rape and murder of young mother

Sinesipho Ncwadi’s body was discovered on New Year’s Day. Picture: File

The Cape Town man suspected of killing a young mom on New Year’s Day has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Sinesipho Ncwadi, 25, went to the beach with her friends the evening before her demise and left after midnight to her home in Dunoon, Milnerton.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspect was arrested in Barrydale, more than 300km away from the murder scene.

The man, who had previously worked with Cape Town Spurs and was also a school coach, was apprehended on Tuesday.

“The alertness of members attached to Barrydale SAPS led to the arrest of a wanted suspect in a murder and rape case committed on Wednesday, 1 January, in Dunoon, Milnerton.

“Milnerton police attended to a complaint of murder at about 7pm at Ngena Street in Du Noon.

“On their arrival, they found the naked body of a 25-year-old female at the mentioned address.”

Van Wyk said initially, an inquest case was registered for investigation.

“During the post-mortem, it was determined that she had been raped and strangled to death. Statements were obtained and the only person who had access to the house and who was last seen at the house before the body was discovered, was the male suspect believed to be from Nyanga area.

“The suspect could not be traced and according to information received, he was hiding somewhere in the Grabouw area.”

He explained that the Barrydale officers were patrolling on Tuesday when they spotted the suspect.

“They found a suspicious looking person walking in the street. The members stopped the male suspect and interrogated him.

“During this interrogation, the suspect admitted to be a wanted suspect in a Milnerton murder and rape case committed in Dunoon.

“The suspect was immediately arrested when the members confirmed the incident with Milnerton SAPS detectives.

“The 40-year-old male suspect will appear at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk concluded.

The victim’s cousin, Anathi Ncwadi, said she was very happy that the suspect is in custody.

“Sadly, I couldn’t make it to court but I am glad that there is progress in the case.”

