'A gift like no other'- Woman bags R33 million Powerball Plus jackpot as she turns 40

A woman who recently celebrated her 40th birthday claimed the R33 million Powerball Plus jackpot.

The regular player of Lottery games won R33,515,456.40 from the January 21, 2025 draw.

She played via a banking app.

“This milestone felt like a fresh beginning for me, and now, with this jackpot, I can start living the life I’ve always dreamed of. It’s a gift like no other.”

The winner shared her excitement about how the win will transform her family’s future.

"I’ve always wished I could do more for my children, especially with regards to education.

"My daughter started her matric year and I have been worried about how I will afford her fees.

"Now, I am grateful that as a family, our life is transforming."

The winner said she will also be purchasing a new home for her family.

With regards to her career, the woman said: “I’m at a crossroads, deciding if I want to continue working or explore new passions.

"This win has given me the freedom to choose a path that truly makes me happy."

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza in congratulating the winner said: “This inspiring story perfectly illustrates how our games create opportunities and change lives for the better."

Tonight's Powerball jackpot is an estimated R100 million.

IOL News