Tshwane’s Wapadrand substation refurbishment delayed until November 2025

The work to complete the rebuilding of Wapadrand substation has been delayed. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

The rebuilding of the City of Tshwane’s troubled Wapadrand substation in Pretoria East, which was expected to be completed by October last year, has been delayed.

According to Utility Services MMC, Frans Boshielo, the R134 million refurbishment project of the substation, which is notorious for recurring fires, is now expected to be completed by November 2025.

Wapadrand went up in flames in 2021, subjecting people to prolonged power outages.

Once completed, the refurbished substation is expected to finally put an end to the frequent electricity outages that have long plagued residents.

Boshielo said the new executive is aware of the project’s importance to the Wapadrand community and is fully committed to delivering a world-class, state-of-the-art substation that meets the highest standards of quality.

He said a recent fire incident at the substation served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to bolster safety measures.

“In response we have made significant improvements to the 11kv switchgear designs, ensuring that the new substation is more fire resistant and adheres to the highest safety standard. These enhancements require additional designs and approval time,” he said.

Boshielo said the Utility Services Department has procured the best 11kv switchgear technology to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

“While this state-of-the-art equipment will deliver superior long-term performance, it has extended the lead time for delivery and installation,” he said.

According to him, during the course of the project, its scope was refined to better align with the community’s long-term needs, specifically enhancing the substation’s operational capacity.

The adjustments, he said, necessitated an extension of the project’s original timeline.

“Due to global supply chain disruptions of relay microchips, including other accessories, the delivery of essential materials and equipment has been delayed. However, we are actively working with the manufacturers to mitigate these challenges and ensure that all necessary components are delivered within the prescribed timeframe,” Boshielo said.

He said the city has devised a catch-up plan that is being implemented to accelerate progress and ensure the successful completion of the project.

“This includes intensive work to streamline processes and meet revised deadlines without compromising on safety or quality,” he said.

The substation’s construction is being executed in three stages and the civil works are now finished, with stage C’s progress standing at approximately 88%.

Boshielo said the project has now entered its commissioning phase, adding the completion of stage C is critical as it will enable the partial transfer of the substation’s load to the new infrastructure in the event of an emergency.

“The stages A and B panels will be delivered on or before August 31, 2025, as per the manufacturer’s commitment. With that in mind, the expected practical completion date should be November 2025. Stage C is expected to be completed and energised in March 2025,” he said.

[email protected]