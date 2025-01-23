Tragic case of unvaccinated dog highlights importance of rabies vaccination

WARNING: VIDEO OF DOG DISPLAYING NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS

The Kloof and Highway SPCA is urging pet owners to be responsible and vaccinate their pets against rabies.

It reminded that vaccinating pets against rabies was important, after a dog from Mariannhill, Durban, that came in for routine sterilisation later showed signs of rabies.

On Tuesday, Kloof and Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick said a loved family pet, Lulu, was booked into their clinic for her sterilisation on January 8.

“Our Field Officer Sipho Mkhize went to fetch Lulu for her sterilisation appointment, and she would come home the next day after she had recovered. Lulu had never been vaccinated, so this was to be done whilst she was at our Kloof and Highway SPCA Clinic,” explained Patrick.

On January 9, after Lulu’s sterilisation went well, she was taken home to her owner to recover.

“On Saturday, January 11, our after-hours emergency phone received calls to say that Lulu wasn’t well, she was very sick and please could we come and collect her,” Patrick said.

Field Officer Philani Nzama went to fetch Lulu and took a video of her. She was displaying neurological symptoms that made Nzama suspect Lulu may have rabies.

Inspector Kerrie Andrews from the clinic received the video and immediately phoned the owner as she was also concerned about rabies.

Andrews explained to Lulu’s owner that there was no cure for rabies and advised the owner to ensure that she and her son start rabies treatment urgently as a precaution.

“Inspector Andrews phoned me and sent me the video. I agreed with the devastating decision which had to be made, to humanely euthanise Lulu and send her body to be tested by the State Vet,” Patrick said.

She said no rabies test can be done without euthanising the animal.

“Today (Tuesday), we received devastating news from the State Vet. Lulu tested positive for rabies and would have suffered a horrific death and could have spread rabies to whoever and any animals that she came into contact with,” Patrick said.

“Lulu’s family and our Kloof and Highway SPCA Clinic and Inspectorate staff, who came into contact with Lulu, will also need to have rabies treatment.”

Patrick said the decision to humanely euthanise Lulu and send her for rabies testing was the right one.

“But our dedicated staff, who have a love for all animals, were traumatised by this decision and having to deal with the family of Lulu who was heartbroken and unable to accept that Lulu may have rabies,” Patrick said.

She said if Lulu had been vaccinated against rabies, there would have been a happier outcome for everyone involved.

“We still do not know the full reach and extent that Lulu is going to have and could have, and we sincerely hope that no other animals, or people, were infected by Lulu,” Patrick added.

She said the State Vet will contact the family and will have to visit the area to check for any other possible rabies cases.

“Once again, we appeal to all pet owners to be responsible and ensure that their pets are vaccinated against rabies, there is no cure for rabies!” Patrick exclaimed.

[email protected]