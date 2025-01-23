Soul II Soul to headline epic concert series in Joburg and Cape Town

Former Y-FM DJ and one part of the SA reggae and dancehall movement, DJ Admiral, real name, Andy Kasrils is looking forward to performing alongside Jah Seed. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

Former Y-FM DJ and one part of the SA reggae and dancehall movement, DJ Admiral, real name, Andy Kasrils is looking forward to performing alongside his partner, Jah Seed, as part of the two-city concert, ‘Intimate Evening Series’.

The event is a partnership between Liberty, Griza Enterprises, and Showtime Management.

Admiral, who rarely performs as he has dedicated much of his time to being a film producer, will be sharing the stage of the two-city music series alongside award-winning performers, Jazzie B, the founder of British band Soul II Soul, kwaito band TKZee, and ace house and kwaito producer, Christos, as key performers at the third instalment of the Intimate Evening Series.

“Me and Jah Seed, due to our commitments, rarely get a chance to perform together as Jah Seed is highly committed to Bongo Muffin, who are performing regularly. So, when a call from Greg Maloka came for us to be part of the series, we said yes immediately,” he said.

Admiral revealed that during his time in London, he was a big fan of Jazzie B and Soul II Soul, which makes this upcoming performance one of a kind for him.

“Man, who would have thought that my time spent in London, where the music of the time and my favourite group, Soul II Soul, were tearing up the clubs with their music, would come full circle, and I would be performing with them here on home soil. It is truly unbelievable,” he said.

With two performances, first in Johannesburg on February 1 at Montecasino, and Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Gardens on February 8, the music series promises to deliver unforgettable moments filled with rhythm, connection, and shared memories.

With their iconic blend of R&B, funk, and soul, the Grammy Award-winning group will bring their signature sound to life, performing timeless hits like “Back to Life” (However Do You Want Me) and “Keep on Movin’”, while the best of SA’s kwaito, house and reggae will bring matured music lovers back to their former younger selves in a nostalgia-driven musical bliss.

Concert organiser, Greg Maloka, said it was important to curate an event that spoke to the best of what SA and Britain music had to offer in the 80s and 90s to create nostalgic memories.

“For us, the whole idea was about creating meaningful experiences and we started off three years ago with Gregory Porter, there was a thought and a theme behind that and there was a great response. Also, we had Lalah Hathaway, and her music and her father’s legacy were important soundtracks in a lot of our lives, especially in the SA setting.

“So, moving into the third instalment, and looking at Soul II Soul, a British band that came at the pinnacle of a particular youth culture in the 90s formed part of our shared histories,” Maloka said.

The concert’s strategic partner and head of Liberty’s strategy and sponsorship, Marees Bostander, revealed that for the brand, this was about connecting people with their nostalgic selves.

“For us, this is about connecting and deeply understanding what matters to people and us as a brand. We are proud to partner and present an event that connects people on a nostalgic journey; and having TKZee, Admiral, and Jah Seed as well as Soul II Soul in one line-up is what makes this journey and partnership about setting the tone and the standard for the rest of the year as we want people to connect and celebrate the essence of who they are,” she said.

