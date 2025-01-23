Principal shot dead in Kraaifontein: police launch manhunt for suspects

Principal Dr Jeff P Sigudla gunned down as he drove into Ekuthuleni Primary School in Kraaifontein. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

Police are hunting down the suspects who shot and killed a school principal in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Dr Jeff P. Sigudla was driving into Ekuthuleni Primary School with his wife when they were attacked on Thursday morning.

The principal died on the scene while his widow was shot in the leg and rushed to hospital.

A witness said the victim had just arrived at the school when he was attacked.

“He lost control of the vehicle after the shooting as the car came to a halt. The shooters walked up to the vehicle and continued firing bullets at the occupants.

“The children were left traumatised by the incident. And the education department was there to provide counselling to the children.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives are currently on the scene combing the area for clues following a fatal shooting incident on Thursday morning at a primary school in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

“At about 7pm two persons stopped at the entrance of an institute of learning at Henzikile Street, Bloekombos, in their white Mahindra vehicle.

“Three unidentified males approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old male and an injured female who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

