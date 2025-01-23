Menlyn Park introduces free book-wrapping service to ease back-to-school stress

Menlyn Park’s newly-launched project called “Beat the Wrap Race” helps parents with the wrapping of schoolbooks. Picture: Supplied

Shoppers at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre can bring in exercise books, textbooks, or any other schoolbooks to be expertly wrapped at no cost.

This is all thanks to a newly launched project called “Beat the Wrap Race”, which aims to help families tackle the annual challenge of wrapping schoolbooks.

The initiative has been praised by the shopping centre for giving parents and learners in Tshwane a chance to breathe a sigh of relief and have a break from the tedious task of wrapping books.

Coinciding with the recent reopening of schools, the project has also been hailed for providing a fun and community-focused experience for families.

The shopping centre has set up two easily accessible book-wrapping stations to simplify the back-to-school process.

Located near Starbucks and Timberland, as well as by the Toys R Us entrance, the stations offer complimentary wrapping services for exercise books, textbooks, and other school materials.

Nisha Kemraj, centre manager at Menlyn Park, said: “Wrapping schoolbooks is a time-consuming and expensive task for many families and we wanted to make the process more enjoyable.”

She said when dropping off their books, shoppers can select from a variety of colourful papers and cheerful designs, as well as different types of plastic covers.

To personalise each book, she said, the wrapping stations are also equipped with stickers for labelling.

“This initiative not only offers a practical solution but also creates a sense of community while supporting a great cause,” Kemraj said.

She added that a trained team is on hand to ensure the wrapping is done quickly and neatly, giving parents and learners peace of mind, during the centre’s regular trading hours.

“While the books are being wrapped, visitors can explore Menlyn Park Shopping Centre’s more than 400 retailers, indulge in a meal, go shopping, or enjoy some leisure time.

“In the spirit of giving back, shoppers who make use of the service are encouraged to make a small donation to support the Louis Botha and Jakaranda Children’s Homes,” she said.

She said though the book-wrapping service is free, any contribution will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of children in need.

“At Menlyn Park, we’re not just about shopping – we’re about fostering connections and giving back to the community. The donations collected through this campaign will help two important local organisations that do incredible work for children,” Kemraj said.

[email protected]