Luke Smith murder: Family prays for justice as sentencing expected in New Zealand next month
A boxer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of South African man, Luke Smith. Sentencing is expected to take place in February.
Image: Supplied
The family of Luke Smith, who died following an assault in New Zealand, are hoping justice would prevail.
Siale Siale, a boxer, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sentencing is expected to take place on February 20.
The 21-year-old Smith, who moved to Upper Hutt in New Zealand in February 2024, died in hospital on October 7, 2024, following an assault in Courtenay Place two days earlier.
Speaking to IOL this week, Smith's cousin Alex Lackay said that he had started a petition calling for justice.
"I started a petition in my cousin Luke's name for justice. This petition serves as a way for our fellow South Africans and international counterparts to use their voice for justice in the Luke Smith case," Lackay said.
"Justice can only prevail if we are united in our demand for it. A life tragically cut short should provoke urgent inquiry into the circumstances and recommend appropriate undisputable justice," he said.
"This petition is a beacon of hope for the Smith family, a testament to our collective desire for justice, and a call to action to ensure that their son’s life will resonate while making this change."
Luke Smith's parents Brian and Natasha are hoping justice prevails following their son's death in New Zealand in October.
Image: Supplied
Smith's body was repatriated, and his funeral took place in Qonce (King William's Town) in the Eastern Cape in December.
A fundraiser was set up to cover the cost to repatriate Smith’s body home. His parents have since returned to New Zealand.
According to The Post, a publication in New Zealand, Siale and Smith had an altercation at around 3am on October 5, 2024.
Alex Lackay has started a petition calling for justice in his cousin Luke Smith.
Image: Supplied
Smith had been talking to two females when Siale asked him what he was looking at.
The Post reported that Siale punched him in the jaw and Smith fell unconscious.
Smith was placed on life support and later succumbed to his injuries.
Lackay said Luke's parents were heartbroken but have been supporting each other throughout.
IOL News
