Luke Smith murder: Family prays for justice as sentencing expected in New Zealand next month

A boxer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of South African man, Luke Smith. Sentencing is expected to take place in February.

The family of Luke Smith, who died following an assault in New Zealand, are hoping justice would prevail.

Siale Siale, a boxer, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sentencing is expected to take place on February 20.

The 21-year-old Smith, who moved to Upper Hutt in New Zealand in February 2024, died in hospital on October 7, 2024, following an assault in Courtenay Place two days earlier.

Speaking to IOL this week, Smith's cousin Alex Lackay said that he had started a petition calling for justice.

"I started a petition in my cousin Luke's name for justice. This petition serves as a way for our fellow South Africans and international counterparts to use their voice for justice in the Luke Smith case," Lackay said.

"Justice can only prevail if we are united in our demand for it. A life tragically cut short should provoke urgent inquiry into the circumstances and recommend appropriate undisputable justice," he said.

"This petition is a beacon of hope for the Smith family, a testament to our collective desire for justice, and a call to action to ensure that their son’s life will resonate while making this change."