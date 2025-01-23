Defence Minister Angie Motshekga visits SANDF troops in DRC, assessing operational conditions

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has visited the Democratic Republic of Congo where members of the SANDF are deployed.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a four-day trip, to visit members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed in the vast nation located in central Africa.

Motshekga’s DRC tour, which started on Wednesday, will continue until Saturday.

The trip forms part of the minister's ongoing mission to prioritise the wellbeing and interests of South African soldiers in line with her ‘soldier first’ principle.

“During the visit, Minister Motshekga aims to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and the DRC, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defence Cooperation, while also assessing the operational conditions and welfare of South African National Defence Force personnel deployed in the region,” said Onicca Kwakwa, spokesperson for the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.

The minister's engagement will contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote peace, stability and security in the DRC.

“The visit underscores South Africa's commitment to regional and continental peacekeeping initiatives as well as its dedication to supporting the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO),” said Kwakwa.