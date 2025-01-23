Body of missing man found in Hennops River

Timothy van Asche was found in the Hennops River on Thursday morning. Photo: Supplied

The search for 36-year-old Timothy van Asche, who was reported missing earlier this week, has tragically concluded with the discovery of his body in the Hennops River on Thursday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said van Asche was last seen on CCTV footage leaving his home after 3am driving his Mitsubishi SUV on Monday morning.

The NSRI said his body was found in the river about 2km from where his vehicle was discovered on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a body has been recovered from the Hennops River, following an extensive search operation that involved multiple teams and advanced resources.

He added that the search operation spanned several days, employing the use of drones, a chopper, a canoe, a boat, divers, and some members were on foot until Thursday morning when police received a call from a member of the public regarding a body floating in the river.

He said the man was recovered around 9:30am.

He added that an inquest docket was currently under investigation.

In December, police located and recovered the body of a man who went missing while fishing in Hartbeespoort Dam.

Police divers recovered the body on Christmas Day with the help of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hartbeespoort Dam and Strategic Rescue Unit (SRU).

Arthur Crewe, the NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander said the team was on high alert after they received reports of a missing man in Hyacinth while fishing from a canoe near Kosmos, Hartbeespoort Dam.

“The NSRI rescue craft Sea Legs was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers, SRU, and the SA Police Services responded,” Craig Lambinon, the NSRI Spokesperson said.

“An extensive search operation revealed no signs of the local adult man, believed to be from Malawi, and the Police Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS) were activated and joined in an ongoing search operation,” he added.

Lambinon said after the body was located and recovered from the water, it was then taken into the care of Police and Government Health forensic Pathology Services.

