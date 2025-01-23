Another rhino calf born at Care for Wild: a step towards conservation

Rhino orphan Sibeva gave birth to her second calf this week. | Screenshot

The joy of a rhino calf birth has visited Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary twice in one month.

Earlier this week Care for Wild shared news of the birth of its 22nd calf.

“We are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Sibeva’s second calf! The little female calf was born yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon and both mother and baby have been monitored closely overnight by our rhino monitors,” Care for Wild said.

Like recent mothers, Sibeva was orphaned at a young age. However, she was successfully rehabilitated and rewilded.

“She gave birth to her first calf, Cruiser, in July 2023 in the Intensive Protection Zone and has now delivered a little girl!” Care for Wild exclaimed.

Reacting to the birth, Care for Wild founder and CEO Petronel Nieuwoudt said: “We are so deeply humbled and grateful for this blessing. A beautiful little girl and another important rhino life in this journey and bigger vision of saving a species from extinction.”

Earlier this month, another orphaned, rehabilitated and rewilded rhino, Venus, gave birth to her first calf in the Intensive Protection Zone.

Venus was rescued in 2014 after poachers killed her mother.

The calf was named Serene.

Rhino monitors captured Venus and Serene as the calf enjoyed her first cooling-off dip in the stream.

By the time she was over a week old, Serene was already strong and agile, moving through the veld with her mom and playing in the water.

Care for Wild said rhino monitors play an important role, not only in protecting the rhinos but also in monitoring and recording behavioural observations that might otherwise go unnoticed and important milestones unknown.

“Our rhino monitors really are special people and they are doing such an important work. They provide us with a privileged and unique insight into the relationships, behaviours, and milestones of wild-raised rhino calves,” Nieuwoudt said.

