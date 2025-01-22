Zilungile Hanise becomes first South African to win HONOR Talents Global Design Awards

Zilungile Hanise’s artwork will be featured on various HONOR brand products for a year. Picture: Supplied

Zilungile Hanise is basking in the glory of her recent accolade, having been named the winner of the prestigious HONOR Talents: Global Design Awards.

This marked a historic moment, as she became the first South African artist ever to receive this esteemed honour.

Established by HONOR Technology in 2020, HONOR Talents serves as a platform for youth empowerment, focusing on unlocking and showcasing emerging talent across various creative fields.

The initiative features two key competitions: The Global Design Award and the Voice Maker Original Music Awards.

The Global Design Award accepted submissions from May to September 2024, attracting an impressive pool of over 9 000 participants from around the globe.

Reflecting on her triumph, Hanise, who hails from Gqeberha, expressed her sheer delight: “I’m really happy to be recognised and working closely with HONOR this year. I’m hoping that a lot of growth will come from this.”

Her win is a beacon of hope for young artists across South Africa, showcasing the spirit and potential of the nation’s youth.

The winning artwork by Zilungile Hanise, is titled Imvelo (Heritage). Picture: Supplied

The HONOR Talents programme aims to drive innovation, cultural exchange, and social progress among young people, encouraging them to leverage their creativity in science, technology, and the arts.

Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR Technology South Africa, shared his enthusiasm, stating: “I’m extremely proud that South Africa is well represented at such a large scale. As a brand, we believe in the power of investing in the talents of young people and demonstrating how art and technology can integrate to create lasting products.”

Zhou further committed the company’s resources to nurture Hanise’s talent, emphasising the significance of this investment.

As part of her reward, Hanise’s artwork will be featured on various HONOR brand products for a year, with a portion of the sales directly benefiting her.

Additionally, she has been invited to serve as a judge for the upcoming Global Design Award 2025, further solidifying her role in the creative community.

Interestingly, data indicates that the Middle East and Africa region submitted 53 entries, including Hanise’s standout artwork.

The call for submissions in South Africa was bolstered by a partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), which facilitated information sessions and a vigorous social media campaign aimed at engaging young artists.

As the HONOR Talents initiative enters its fifth successful year, excitement is already building for the next call for entries to the Global Design Award in 2025.

The programme continues to nurture young talent worldwide, creating opportunities for broader visibility and recognition of their creative gifts.