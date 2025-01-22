When rhinos attack: understanding their defensive behaviour

Following a recent rhino attack near Pietermaritzburg, conservation organisations highlight the importance of understanding rhino behaviour and maintaining a safe distance from these majestic animals. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Conservation organisations say rhinos can become aggressive towards humans when they feel threatened or startled, among other reasons.

This, after a rhino attack left one person critical outside Pietermaritzburg this week.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said the service responded to an emergency call after a rhino attack on Monday. Their advanced life support ambulance was promptly dispatched to the scene to provide urgent medical assistance.

“On arrival, our team found one person who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient. This included the use of specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” Robertson said.

He said after the patient was stabilised on-site, they were carefully transported by their team to a Level 1 trauma hospital for further treatment and ongoing care.

WWF South Africa Rhino Conservation Programme manager, Jeff Cooke, said: “Rhinos are not typically aggressive towards humans, but they will defend themselves if they feel threatened.”

Cooke said examples could be if rhinos are startled when approached and react on instinct or if a person gets between a mother and her calf.

“White rhinos are usually considered to be more docile than black rhinos, and are less likely to charge but both rhino species should be considered as potentially dangerous as they can inflict serious injury due to their sheer size and strength even if the attack is unintentional,” Cooke explained.

He said rhinos should always be given sufficient space to not feel threatened.

“It is advisable that people only approach rhinos in the company of a trained guide who knows how to approach dangerous game,” Cooke advised.

The International Rhino Foundation (IRF) said it was unaware of this incident, and its thoughts are with the individual during this difficult time.

“We wish them a full and quick recovery,” the IRF said.

The foundation said since it is unfamiliar with the circumstances surrounding the rhino attack, they are unable to speculate on what might have triggered the incident.

“However, like any wild animal, rhinos can become defensive or aggressive if they feel threatened, startled, cornered, or are protecting young. It is crucial to respect wildlife and maintain a safe distance at all times,” the IRF said.

“For both human and rhino safety, we strongly advise against approaching rhinos in the wild under any circumstances.”

