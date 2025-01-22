The crucial role of lifeguards in preventing drownings on South African beaches

Lifesaving South Africa urges beachgoers to heed safety warnings following multiple drowning incidents over the weekend. | Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Lifesaving South Africa president Dhaya Sewduth expressed concern about the ongoing drownings on beaches as the hot summer weather continues in January.

Sewduth was reacting to more reports of drownings over the weekend.

At midday on Sunday, Amanzimtoti Main Beach lifeguards received a call of a drowning in progress at a non-bathing beach at Umgababa.

It was reported that a teenage boy had drowned at the beach at Umnini, Umgababa. The lifeguards continued to search the coastline for any signs of the victim. Reports received on Monday indicated the search continued on Monday, led by SAPS Search and Rescue.

Sewduth said Lifesaving SA had also reported the drowning of another young male in November 2024 at a beach south of Umgababa at an unpatrolled beach.

“The advisory that must be heeded is that no swimming should take place where there are no lifeguards on duty,” Sewduth said.

“All of the advisories from Lifesaving South Africa and the municipalities are for swimming to only take place where lifeguards are stationed on duty and to keep between the red and yellow bathing flags. The red and yellow bathing flags are the most obvious sign that there are lifeguards on duty there.

“The lifeguards assess conditions on a stretch of beach and then place the red and yellow bathing beacons in the safest zone and then constantly remind bathers to swim in that bathing area as they can keep them under surveillance at all times,” Sewduth continued.

“On many stretches of beaches along the South African coastline, hazardous rip currents occur.

“If no lifeguards are on duty, then one should not swim there.”

There was a second report of a missing bather from Strand Beach in Cape Town.

Also on Sunday, the family and friends of a 24-year-old male reported he went under the water and did not surface. Once lifeguards were notified, they began searching for the missing man. They also notified the National Sea Rescue Institute, who launched their craft and began the search for the missing swimmer.

Both lifeguards and emergency rescue services personnel continued the search until the night with no signs of the missing man. The Police Water Policing and Diving Services attended the scene and will lead the ongoing search.

“Lifesaving South Africa extends prayers to the families of the missing males and assures that the authorities will do all in their power to search for them,” Sewduth added.