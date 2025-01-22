iol One person has won over R33million in the Powerball Plus jackpot.

The person won R33,515,456.40 from the January 21, 2025 draw.

One person had five correct numbers in the same draw and walked away with R217,114.10.

There were no winners in the Powerball jackpot and the rollover amount is an estimated R100 million for the January 24, 2025 draw.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 16 consecutive times.

One person had five correct numbers in the Powerball jackpot and will win R505,535.40

The National Lottery Ithuba said all tickets were valid for 365 days from the draw date.

All winnings were tax-free and paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

In addition, players had to be 18 years and older.

One of the big Powerball jackpot payouts was in November 2024.

A South African man won R77 million in the Powerball jackpot.

The winner walked away with the jackpot prize of R77,428,794.30 from the November 26, 2024 draw.

The married man said he got the call from the bank the morning after the draw.

“They notified me of my big win. Both my wife and I couldn't believe it at first. I went straight to the Ithuba offices to verify the news.

“I am so happy and relieved about this win-it's going to change my life forever."

