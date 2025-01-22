Manager flees during raid on Butterworth liquor store selling expired goods

Soap bars which expired in 2021 were found during the raid. Picture: Mnquma Municipality

A manager of a liquor store fled during the raids where Mnquma Local Municipality found expired items.

The operation was held at Spar and Tops, a Spar Group, alcohol retail shop in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.

The municipality’s spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane said during the raid they confiscated alcoholic beverages and hygiene bar soaps, some with expired dates as far back as 2021.

“These soaps were being sold under ‘buy one, get one free’ marketing gimmick.

“Alcohol included Heineken beer cans, which expired in September last year. Graca De Ouro and 4th Street canned wines and Hunter’s Ciders were also found.

“Officers removed the alcoholic beverages from the shelves and fridges. The store owner was slapped with two fines of R2500 each, for the alcohol and hygiene products,” Mpalantshane said.

Expired beer was confiscated from Tops in Butterworth. Picture: Mnquma Municipality

Expired beer was confiscated from Tops in Butterworth. Picture: Mnquma Municipality

He explained this was not the first time they had visited the store.

“It is not the first time that this store has been found selling expired alcohol and as a result the manager fled the store during the raid. No arrest has been made at this stage.”

He urged community members who have knowledge of illegal alcohol outlets or any contraventions of the municipal by-law to report, even anonymously, to the Head of Law Enforcement, Zamile Lolo.

Mpalantshane added that the Law Enforcement officers mostly rely on intelligence gathering and routine inspections to identify culprits who are involved in the illegal sale of expired goods are initially issued a warning to desist from the illegal activity.

“The next step is to hand out a fine to them and where there are repeat offenders, their permits are revoked and the establishment is permanently shut down.

“In November last year, over 500 business practitioners from Mnquma were invited at the Butterworth Town Hall for a workshop on Municipal By-Laws, talking regulations, immigration laws and health and safety standards. They all welcomed this initiative,” Mpalantshane said.

He added that the expired goods that pose a health hazard to members of the community, especially children, are disposed of at a site which has been deemed safe by health inspectors from the Amathole District Municipality.

Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications and Sponsorship Manager at The SPAR Group said they were made aware of that 15 cases of a particular alcoholic beverage were confiscated from the TOPS at SPAR liquor store in Butterworth.

“We are currently investigating the matter in collaboration with store management and will take appropriate action based on the findings.

”The SPAR Group remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring our customers receive high-quality products at all times,” Maubane said.

[email protected]