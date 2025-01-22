Here's where the winner of the R33 million Powerball plus jackpot bought their ticket from

IOL The winner of the R33million Powerball Plus jackpot is yet to claim their prize.

The winner of the R33 million Powerball jackpot bought their ticket using a banking app.

The National Lottery confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the Powerball Plus jackpot of R33,515,456.40 from the January 21, 2025 draw is waiting to be claimed.

"Players who purchased tickets for this draw via their banking apps are urged to check their notifications," said Ithuba in a statement.

They added: "The lucky winner will receive a call from their bank advising them to visit their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prize."

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they were delighted to have created another multi-millionaire in South Africa.

"This jackpot win is truly life-changing, and we can’t wait to meet our newest winner to help them embark on this exciting journey."

She said Ithuba was "committed" to ensuring that all winners receive their prizes promptly and efficiently.

The winner has 365 days to claim their prize, and winnings are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

"To further support winners of R50,000 and above, Ithuba offers trauma counseling and financial advice to help them navigate their new financial reality responsibly."

The Powerball jackpot from the same draw was not won and has rolled over to an estimated R100 million.

