South African malls face rising crime: a call for collaboration

ET Rapid Response responded to a business robbery at a shopping centre in eManzimtoti. | ET Rapid Response

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) has emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration between retailers, mall owners, and law enforcement to combat rising crime rates in shopping centres.

This comes after three malls were robbed in four days in Durban last week.

On Sunday, an armed robbery occurred at approximately 11.35am at a jewellery store in Musgrave. It is alleged that suspects fled the scene, leaving one employee injured.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Berea police are investigating a business robbery case after six unknown suspects allegedly robbed a jewellery store.

“It is reported that four suspects, armed with firearms and their faces concealed with masks, stormed into a jewellery store and at gunpoint, robbed the staff of an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery. Two more suspects were waiting outside in a white VW Polo used as a getaway vehicle. The vehicle was fitted with false registration plates,” Netshiunda said.

A cellphone store was allegedly robbed at a mall in the Cornubia area. | KZN VIP Protection Services

Also on Sunday, KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said a business robbery happened at a cellphone store at a local mall in the Cornubia area.

According to reports, four suspects entered the store after 9.30am pretending to be customers before producing firearms and holding up employees.

“An undisclosed amount of valuables was taken, and suspects fled in a white VW Polo hatchback, with registration unconfirmed. No injuries were reported,” Naidoo said.

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

ET Rapid Response vehicles were damaged during a shootout with armed suspects. | ET Rapid Response

On Thursday, ET Rapid Response responded to a business robbery at a mall in eManzimtoti. Several suspects using multiple vehicles robbed a store.

“ET Rapid Response arrived first on the scene, whereby response officers were met by a hail of gunfire when the suspects noticed their arrival. Response vehicles were damaged during the shootout, however, fortunately, no response officers sustained any injuries during this ordeal. Some stock abandoned by the suspects was secured on the scene,” said ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker.

Netshiunda said police in eManzimtoti opened a business robbery case after a store was allegedly robbed of fragrances, jewellery and other valuables at a mall.

“It is reported that employees were doing stocktaking when they were accosted by two men who robbed them of the items. The suspects reportedly robbed the security guard of his body cam and hand radio. Reports further suggest that shots were fired as suspects fled from the scene,” Netshiunda said.

ET Rapid Response vehicles were damaged during a shootout with armed suspects. | ET Rapid Response

CGCSA Crime Risk Initiative: GS1 South Africa executive head, Abraham Nelson, said that although retailers and shopping centre management collaborate with regards to mitigating crime within malls, it is critical that this collaboration be intensified and should include greater involvement of law enforcement and private security service providers as is done with the E2 Project.

“There is also a need for mall owners and retailers to continually review their security measures to ensure that they can potentially mitigate risks associated with all sorts of security vulnerabilities, not just armed robbery. This means strengthening security measures all year round. This is important to protect both their businesses and the shopping public,” Nelson said.

Nelson said it is a known fact that during the festive period, when the SAPS executes its Safer Festive Season campaign, focusing on deployments in and around malls and identified hotspots, crime levels decline. However, as the new year starts around mid-to-late January, crime levels steadily increase.

“Traditionally after the Safer Festive Season campaign deployments are reduced as the police need to redeploy some of the resources to focus on all other crimes. This means that, generally, we see an increase in crimes in and around malls during this period,” Nelson said.

Fidelity Services Group communications and marketing head Charnel Hattingh said: “Business owners and managers of shopping centres and malls need to be vigilant, make sure their CCTV is working and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity.

“We recommend at least two staff members must always carry hidden panic buttons.”

Fidelity Services Group tips and precautions.

“Our advice to all business owners is to always report all crimes (or attempted crimes) to the SAPS so that an accurate picture of crime trends can be developed. This up-to-date info helps police in properly responding and allocating the resources that are needed,” Hattingh added.

