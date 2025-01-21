Pro Secure clarifies status amid PSiRA investigation and speculation

Pro Secure has addressed recent media speculation regarding its PSiRA status, assuring clients and partners of its compliance and uninterrupted service. Picture: Pro Secure / Facebook

Pro Secure has reassured its clients that the media has misrepresented claims that the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has suspended it.

Last week, PSiRA noted allegations against Pro Secure CEO Ferrel Govender, who was arrested alongside his brother, Darren. Both are accused of murdering uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh. Singh, 32, was shot dead in uMhlanga on December 29, 2024.

The brothers are awaiting a decision on their bail application in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

On Monday, Pro Secure issued a statement in light of widespread speculation regarding the volatile status of the security service, which stated that PSiRA had suspended them.

“We would like to reassure our clients, partners, and the public that these claims are false and have been misrepresented by the media, social media platforms, and other service providers,” Pro Secure said.

Pro Secure clarified that “this investigation has no bearing on our PSiRA registration; Pro Secure is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements; and our PSiRA registration is in order, and we have not had our operations suspended either.

“We will continue uninterrupted to provide you with the high-quality service and security that you can expect from us. We can also confirm that we are working in full cooperation with PSiRA in this matter, for transparency and resolution of any concerns.”

PSiRA also noted a shooting in Nyanga, Western Cape, allegedly involving individuals linked to private security companies. It also received reports of private security companies and individuals allegedly engaging in extortion activities.

PSiRA launched investigations into these incidents and is conducting compliance audits on all implicated security service providers.

“Any security companies or individuals found to have violated the PSiRA Act or contributed to these criminal acts will face strict regulatory measures, including suspension or de-registration upon conclusion of the investigations.”

PSiRA also condemned all acts of violence and criminality involving private security providers or their employees. It said these actions not only jeopardise community safety but also undermine public trust in the industry.

“PSiRA will act decisively within its mandate to support investigations and ensure accountability.”

