KwaZulu-Natal MEC implements cost-cutting measures to reduce wasteful expenditure

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer revealed significant cost savings achieved through revised policies on cellphone usage and travel expenses, amidst a financial crisis facing the provincial government.

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure Martin Meyer’s cost-cutting measures have yielded good results, including slashing his staff travel and cellphone costs significantly.

In a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday, the MEC said the department has successfully revised its policy on cellphone and data usage, saying previously monthly expenditures exceeded R670,000, of which R192,000 constituted irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. This included multiple contracts allocated to single individuals, contracts exceeding policy limits, and extended contract for durations of 36 or 48 months instead of the standard 24 months.

He said previously cellphone contracts were held in the department’s name, creating several issues

He said the department was often left with unused or damaged devices, many of which were untraceable or unsuitable for reassignment. This resulted in significant fruitless and wasteful expenditure as new devices had to be procured for other officials unwilling to utilise returned devices.

Another significant saving was on the MEC’s travel costs which he cut down to R237, 000 for six months while his predecessor incurred R1,065,000 between May and June last year.

“Since assuming responsibility as Executive Authority (EA) for this department, I have placed a strong emphasis on curbing expenditure on non-essential items. As part of this effort, the spending trends reveal a notable increase in the 2022/23 financial year, during which the office of the MEC, under my predecessor, incurred R5.981 million in expenditure. In the 2023/24 financial year, this was reduced by R1.529 million due to cost-cutting measures.

“Notably, in the past six months, since my tenure, the expenditure has been significantly curtailed to R237,000. This reduction reflects a strong commitment to controlling costs and underscores a commitment to further curtail spending and achieve a record reduction by the end of the financial year,” said the MEC.

He said each and every department has to take it upon itself to play a role in cutting down unnecessary and wasteful expenditure while also juggling meeting payment deadlines..

With these cutting-cost measures, the acting head of the department Dr Vish Govender said the department is hoping to save 35% of the total expenditure.

