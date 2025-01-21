Police seized R470,000 in cash found hidden under a bed, during the operation in Ha-Mabobo village.

A former police captain and investigator at the West Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) in Gauteng, Susanna Jacoba Muller, has appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning facing charges including corruption.

The court postponed the case and ordered Muller to return on January 28, for the appointment of legal representation.

Earlier, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, said a court summons was served on a former captain on December 24, at Randfontein.

“The summons pertains to two criminal cases registered at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations in May 2023 and October 2024, respectively. The cases involve charges of corruption, theft, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The Hawks said while Muller was an investigator at the National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC), she was responsible for a 2020 case involving suspects in cash-in-transit heists.

“Several exhibits, including laptops, tablets, a wallet, and R30,000 in cash, which were booked out by Muller, are currently unaccounted for. Consequently, a case docket for theft and obstruction of justice was registered,” said Mogale.

In a separate case from 2023, suspects were detained for possession of stolen vehicles and unlicensed firearms at Naledi police station.

“Muller, the investigating officer, allegedly misled a suspect, Oupa Moleleki, into a romantic relationship to extract information and received R10,000, which was deposited into her father's bank account. She claimed this was an effort to gather intelligence on cash-in-transit heists,” said Mogale.

Following these findings, a case docket for corruption and obstruction of justice was registered at Krugersdorp.

Muller confirmed the allegations to her commander and handed over the R10,000, which was then secured.

“Further evidence revealed that Muller provided information to an accused in a criminal case and promised assistance with bail. Following all these allegations, Muller resigned from the [SA Police Service] SAPS,” said Mogale.

Court summons were authorised and issued on December 23. Muller was served and therefore her appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Hawks said additional charges of money laundering and corruption are under consideration by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Meanwhile, national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the developments in the case and issued a “stern” warning to all members of the law enforcement services.

Lebeya emphasised that the Hawks have zero tolerance for corruption and criminal behaviour within its ranks.