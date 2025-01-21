Fire engulfs building under renovations for student accommodation in Sunnyside

A two-storey building undergoing renovations for student accommodation in Sunnyside, Tshwane, was struck by a fierce fire that left extensive damage behind.

Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, spokesperson for Tshwane's emergency services, said firefighters made a swift response after receiving a call on Sunday after 11pm.

He said when they arrived at the scene, they found a raging inferno spreading quickly between rooms separated by thin partition walls.

"Firefighters immediately established incident command and began with firefighting operations. These involved aggressive firefighting and protecting the other nearby exposed buildings,'' he said.

Mnguni said despite the fire's intensity, the swift and coordinated actions of the firefighters proved effective, with only eight rooms and two hallways being affected by the blaze.

He said firefighters also protected a nearby building that was exposed and prevented it from being damaged.

"Firefighters left the scene the next morning just before 3am after ensuring that the fire was completely extinguished," he added.

Mnguni said no injuries and fatalities were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department, the South African Police Service and other role-players were on the scene and assisted with incident management. To report any fire or rescue incident, please call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400," he added.

