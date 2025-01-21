Experience the Magic of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival: Africa's Grandest Gathering Returns!

The festival's unique blend of jazz, soul, funk, blues, and fusion continues to attract both jazz purists and modern music lovers, making it a must-attend event for all.

The iconic Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is set to make an unforgettable return on April 25 and 26, 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Widely celebrated as Africa's Grandest Gathering, this year's festival promises an even bigger and more exhilarating experience, featuring over 30 world-class artists and an exclusive world-first musical collaboration that will captivate music lovers across the globe.

The festival coincides with Freedom Day on April 27, making it a fitting celebration of the nation’s hard-fought freedom, which has opened South African music to the international stage and allowed the country to showcase its finest talent.

Festival organisers, espAfrika, are excited about the upcoming Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) and the promise of delivering another unforgettable festival experience. This year’s carefully curated line-up reflects the diversity of the audience, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy.

Since its inception in 2000, the CTIJF has established itself as one of the premier music festivals on the African continent. Held annually, it transforms Cape Town into a vibrant hub of musical creativity and cultural celebration, drawing thousands of local and international visitors.

The CTIJF isn’t just about music—it's a significant economic driver for the Western Cape. According to research conducted by North West University's Tourism Research in Economics, Environs and Society unit, the 2024 festival generated approximately R119 million in economic activity while creating between 444 and 1,200 jobs in the region. This includes employment in event management, technical production, security, catering, and hospitality services, reaffirming the festival’s impact on both the cultural and economic landscape of Cape Town.