Dramatic rescue: Finnish couple saved after yacht drifts ashore in South Africa

A Finnish couple sailing around South Africa was assisted after their yacht drifted ashore in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Santos Beach, Mossel Bay in the Western Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported that crew members were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority, Mossel Bay Port Control, and Police Sea Borderline Control following a report of a sailing yacht that had drifted ashore at Santos Beach.

"On arrival on the scene, we joined an inflatable boat, the blue duck from the Skippers Foundation of Mossel Bay that was also in attendance.

"NSRI rescue swimmers boarded the craft to assist the yacht crew, a husband and wife, from Finland," said Andre Fraser, from NSRI in Mossel Bay.

"It appears that the couple is sailing around South Africa, we believe that their previous Port of call was Richards Bay, and they were at moorings offshore of Santos Beach where we suspect that during the early hours of the morning, in three-meter sea swells, their sailing yacht may have broken her moorings and had drifted onto the beach," explained Fraser.

Fraser said the NSRI Mossel Bay rescue crew remained onboard with the couple throughout the operation.

He said no injuries were reported and the couple was rescued without any further assistance required.

